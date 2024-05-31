With the next three or four weekends expected to be chaotic on the recruiting front, BadgerBlitz.com looks at five burning questions for UW heading into June.

Wisconsin will open its campus up to a number of official visitors from across the country next month.

Wisconsin will begin official visits with 11 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class. Just how high that number climbs to will be interesting to track in June.

The Badgers have been relatively successful over the last seven classes that featured officials in June. Most notably in 2022, UW closed out nine prospects, all of whom visited officially.

Right now, no less than 35 uncommitted prospects are scheduled to be on campus over the next handful of weekends. That number, however, will dwindle as athletes come off the board. Nine seems like a high clip, but adding five to seven commits in June feels realistic.

2018 (6): Aron Cruickshank, A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Alexander Smith, Jaylan Franklin, Nakia Watson

2019 (4): Semar Melvin, Gio Paez, Dean Engram, James Williams

2020 (4): Malik Reed, Jordan Turner, Nick Herbig, Cade McDonald

2021 (4): Ricardo Hallman, T.J. Bollers, Michael Jarvis, Darryl Peterson

2022 (9): Barrett Nelson, Cade Yacamelli, A'Khoury Lyde, JT Seagreaves, Tommy McIntosh, Curt Neal, Avyonne Jones, Joe Brunner, Vinny Anthony

2023 (3): Jace Arnold, A.J. Tisdell, Jordan Mayer

2024 (7): Jay Harper, Gideon Ituka, Colin Cubberly, Raphael Dunn, Ryan Cory, Kevin Heywood, Hank Weber