Five burning questions for Wisconsin heading into June official visits
Wisconsin will open its campus up to a number of official visitors from across the country next month.
With the next three or four weekends expected to be chaotic on the recruiting front, BadgerBlitz.com looks at five burning questions for UW heading into June.
RELATED: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DL | OLBs | ILBs | CBs | SAF |
1. How many commits will Wisconsin add in June?
Wisconsin will begin official visits with 11 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class. Just how high that number climbs to will be interesting to track in June.
The Badgers have been relatively successful over the last seven classes that featured officials in June. Most notably in 2022, UW closed out nine prospects, all of whom visited officially.
Right now, no less than 35 uncommitted prospects are scheduled to be on campus over the next handful of weekends. That number, however, will dwindle as athletes come off the board. Nine seems like a high clip, but adding five to seven commits in June feels realistic.
2018 (6): Aron Cruickshank, A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Alexander Smith, Jaylan Franklin, Nakia Watson
2019 (4): Semar Melvin, Gio Paez, Dean Engram, James Williams
2020 (4): Malik Reed, Jordan Turner, Nick Herbig, Cade McDonald
2021 (4): Ricardo Hallman, T.J. Bollers, Michael Jarvis, Darryl Peterson
2022 (9): Barrett Nelson, Cade Yacamelli, A'Khoury Lyde, JT Seagreaves, Tommy McIntosh, Curt Neal, Avyonne Jones, Joe Brunner, Vinny Anthony
2023 (3): Jace Arnold, A.J. Tisdell, Jordan Mayer
2024 (7): Jay Harper, Gideon Ituka, Colin Cubberly, Raphael Dunn, Ryan Cory, Kevin Heywood, Hank Weber
2. First weekend vibes?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news