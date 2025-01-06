Western Michigan's Jordan Reid to take over Wisconsin's wide receivers

Reid replaces Kenny Guiton , who is expected to take over the quarterbacks for the Badgers in 2025.

Wisconsin is set to hire Western Michigan wide receivers coach Jordan Reid for the same position, a source confirmed to BadgerBlitz.com on Monday.

Reid, who played at Ohio University, joined Western Michigan's staff in 2022. Prior to that, Reid spent two seasons as an offensive quality control coach and an offensive analyst at Wake Forest.

In his first season with the Broncos, Reid coached Kenneth Womack, who led the MAC in receptions with 76. He also racked up 691 yards and a touchdown en route to a First Team All-MAC selection.

Wisconsin has a nice core of receivers expected back this spring, a group headlined by senior Vinny Anthony and junior Trech Kekahuna. Fellow returnees Joseph Griffin Jr., Kyan Berry-Johnson, Tyrell Henry, Chris Brooks Jr. and Quincy Burroughs are also expected to compete for reps in 2025.

Reid will have to find replacements for top slot wide out Will Pauling, as well as senior C.J. Williams. Both entered the transfer portal in December, landing at Notre Dame and Stanford, respectively.

Through the portal, Wisconsin added Mark Hamper from Idaho and Jayden Ballard from Ohio State. After playing in four games in 2023 as a true freshman, Hamper had 48 receptions for 966 yards and six touchdowns this past fall. He earned him FCS Freshman All-American accolades and was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, presented annually to the most outstanding freshman player at the FCS level.

Ballard was a hot commodity out of high school as a four-star, Rivals250 recruit with a handful of top-tier offers. But in four seasons in Columbus, he struggled to make an impact, totaling 11 catches for 177 yards and one score.

Both Reid and Guiton will work under Jeff Grimes, who was hired to coordinate the offense in December.