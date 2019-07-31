Senior running back Bradrick Shaw

Bradrick Shaw (Dan Sanger)

Career so far: The redshirt senior, who missed all of 2018 due to injury, has played in 22 games with two starts. In total, Shaw has 184 carries for 822 yards and nine touchdowns at Wisconsin. Reason to watch: Shaw, 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds, is expected to be a popular choice for reporters at Wisconsin's local media day Wednesday afternoon. After missing all of the 2018 season and the spring camp that followed, is Shaw 100 percent heading into the fall? On July 19, Jonathan Taylor told reporters he believes Shaw is getting back to form. "Before the injury, Bradrick Shaw was very strong, had good speed," Taylor said. "After his rehab where he's at right now, he looks even stronger and faster, so just seeing his progression between those two time periods has been fun to watch. "I expect him to be back to the Bradrick Shaw you guys saw before.” Likely outcome: Shaw having a Taiwan Deal-esque senior season is probably the best case scenario at this point. More realistically, though, he'll battle for reps with Garrett Groshek, Nakia Watson, Isaac Guerendo and Brady Schipper this fall.

_____________________________________________________

Senior offensive lineman David Moorman

David Moorman (No. 68) (Dan Sanger)

Career so far: Moorman has played in 41 games over the last three season. Reason to watch: Moorman, 6-foot-5 and 307 pounds, is working to start at one of the two open guard spots during camp. The redshirt senior, who could also bump out to tackle, if needed, is in competition with Kayden Lyles, Jason Erdmann and Josh Seltzner on the interior. In mid-April, position coach Joe Rudolph praised Moorman's spring performance. "He’s busting his butt, man," Rudolph said on April 16. "He’s the one guy to me that’s kind of saying ‘I want this.’ There’s a lot more time left, so we’ll see how it continues.” Likely outcome: It certainly wouldn't be surprising to see Moorman earn a starting job in his final season at UW. Regardless of the outcome, he'll be an important player for the Badgers in 2019. _____________________________________________________

Junior defensive end Garrett Rand

Garrett Rand (No. 93) (AP Photos)

Career so far: Rand, who missed all of the 2018 season due to injury, has played in 28 total games. The redshirt junior has 18 total tackles and one pass breakup in his two healthy seasons. Reason to watch: A healthy Garrett Rand is a big reason why the defensive line group is expected to take a big step forward in 2019. The 6-foot-2 and 279-pound redshirt junior is pegged to start at end after he played inside during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. "It's going to be great getting the rust knocked off," defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said upon Rand's return to the field on April 13. "Trying to be smart with him. He came off a big injury and just want to get his feet back underneath him. Get him back to the point where he can just have a great summer, which he wasn't able to have in different times in the past. So it's always great to see good players getting back on the field and feeling healthy and smiling, running around, so it's great to see him back on the field." Likely outcome: Rand is expected to be full-go with the No. 1 defense during fall camp. It will be interesting to see what he can do at end, which is probably a better fit for his skillset. _____________________________________________________

Senior offensive lineman Jason Erdmann

Jason Erdmann (Jake Kocorowski)

Career so far: Erdmann has played in 40 games with one career start. Reason to watch: Edrmann, a 6-foot-6, 328-pound fifth-year senior, is another potential starting option at guard for the Badgers in 2019. Like Moorman, Erdmann is a versatile lineman who can play all three interior stops, and was also used last year as a jumbo tight end. Likely outcome: It's too early to say who has the edge between Erdmann, Moorman and Seltzner. But if he isn't in the starting five, Erdmann is valuable because of his ability to play either guard position, along with center. _____________________________________________________

Junior outside linebacker Noah Burks

Noah Burks (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)