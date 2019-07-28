Graham Mertz is arguably Wisconsin's most talked about freshman in recent memory. And for good reason, as the 2019 signee from Kansas completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 3,886 yards and a state-record 51 touchdowns as a senior. Mertz, who participated in spring camp, will compete with Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom and Chase Wolf this fall. The feeling, though, is that the battle for the top spot will be between Coan and Mertz during camp.

“I think he’s (Mertz) grasped the offense well. Everything we’re asking him to digest, he’s digested it well and now it’s just a matter of getting reps at it so that those windows become real and the timing becomes real," position coach Jon Budmayr said on April 16. "But one thing is he doesn’t have to think too much when he throws. He’s an accurate passer, and the ball goes where he wants it to go. Now it’s just a matter of adjusting to some of the speeds, some of the windows that get a little bit tighter at this level.

"Once he gets that, I think he’ll grow even more comfortable, but I’ve loved his approach, as with the whole group."