Early positional recruit snapshot: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 defensive linemen
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with an early look at the defensive linemen.
Quick Breakdown
Wisconsin brought back its entire defensive end group this spring minus reserve David Pfaff (graduation). The Badgers signed Cade McDonald, who enrolled early, and James Thompson in the 2020 class. They will likely target one more at the position in the junior cycle, with Michael Jarvis atop the wishlist. In the 2022 cycle, in-state standout Isaac Hamm is a top priority for UW.
On the interior, sophomore Keeanu Benton had an excellent 2019 season with junior Bryson Williams limited due to injury. Those two, along with redshirt freshman Gio Paez, were the three tackles listed on the spring roster, though Benton and Williams were designated as "out" due to injury. In the 2021 class, top target Marquise Brunson isn't a true nose guard, but he has the ability to move all around the defensive line.
|Player (DE)
|Eligibility
|Player (DT)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Junior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Offered Targets
A first-team all-conference selection this past fall, Isaac Hamm picked up offers from Iowa and Wisconsin during the live contact period this past winter. Minnesota followed suit this spring.
"My dad has always been a really huge Badger fan, so he's influenced me in that way," Hamm told BadgerBlitz.com. "His parents and my grandparents are also huge Wisconsin fans as well, and it's always been in the family. My dad is like 6-foot-10 - he's really tall. I see myself continuing to grow and becoming a pretty big dude.
"I'm kind of surprised by the early attention because it was always my dream and a huge goal for me. But at the same time I really believe that hard work pays off. So I was expecting some things like this to happen because I've made an effort to put the work in."
