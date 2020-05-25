News More News
football

Early positional recruit snapshot: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 defensive linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with an early look at the defensive linemen.

QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL |

Quick Breakdown

In-state defensive end Isaac Hamm is a top target for the Badgers in the 2022 class.
Wisconsin brought back its entire defensive end group this spring minus reserve David Pfaff (graduation). The Badgers signed Cade McDonald, who enrolled early, and James Thompson in the 2020 class. They will likely target one more at the position in the junior cycle, with Michael Jarvis atop the wishlist. In the 2022 cycle, in-state standout Isaac Hamm is a top priority for UW.

On the interior, sophomore Keeanu Benton had an excellent 2019 season with junior Bryson Williams limited due to injury. Those two, along with redshirt freshman Gio Paez, were the three tackles listed on the spring roster, though Benton and Williams were designated as "out" due to injury. In the 2021 class, top target Marquise Brunson isn't a true nose guard, but he has the ability to move all around the defensive line.

Wisconsin Defensive Linemen on Projected 2020 Fall Roster
Player (DE) Eligibility  Player (DT) Eligibility 

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Redshirt senior

Bryson Williams

Junior

Garrett Rand

Redshirt senior

Keeanu Benton

Sophomore

Matt Henningsen

Redshirt junior

Gio Paez

Redshirt Freshman

*Michael Balistreri

Redshirt junior

Boyd Dietzen

Redshirt sophomore

Isaiah Mullens

Redshirt sophomore

Rodas Johnson

Redshirt freshman

Cade McDonald

Freshman

James Thompson

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

Offered Targets

A first-team all-conference selection this past fall, Isaac Hamm picked up offers from Iowa and Wisconsin during the live contact period this past winter. Minnesota followed suit this spring.

"My dad has always been a really huge Badger fan, so he's influenced me in that way," Hamm told BadgerBlitz.com. "His parents and my grandparents are also huge Wisconsin fans as well, and it's always been in the family. My dad is like 6-foot-10 - he's really tall. I see myself continuing to grow and becoming a pretty big dude.

"I'm kind of surprised by the early attention because it was always my dream and a huge goal for me. But at the same time I really believe that hard work pays off. So I was expecting some things like this to happen because I've made an effort to put the work in."

{{ article.author_name }}