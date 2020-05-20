Wisconsin Badgers early positional recruit snapshot: 2022 quarterbacks
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we start with an early look at the quarterbacks.
Quick Breakdown
Wisconsin has four scholarship quarterbacks on the current roster, with preferred walk-on Daniel Wright set to arrive in Madison in June. Looking at the QB room, starter Jack Coan led the Badgers to a 10-4 record and a spot in the Rose Bowl last season. Highly-touted freshman Graham Mertz used his redshirt this season, with Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom rounding out the group. Three-star Deacon Hill has been committed to the Badgers for almost a year, which has allowed position coach Jon Budmayr to focus on the 2022 class for quite some time. At this point, just two offers have been extended at the position in the sophomore cycle.
Offered Prospects
Devin Brown, from Queen Creek High School in Arizona, picked up an offer from position coach Jon Budmayr in May of 2019. He camped with the Badgers last June and saw his first game at Camp Randall Stadium in October.
"My first game at Wisconsin was incredible," Brown told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was pretty wild to see the fanbase and all the support for the team. I came around 10:00 AM and the game started at 2:00, and people were already filling into the stadium. People knew who I was at the game and that really surprised me.
"It was incredible to see the game and be part of Jump Around. So many nice people out here and everyone was really friendly. There's a lot to do around campus and I enjoyed everything about it.
"I don't think there's a better fit for me. I think Wisconsin is prefect in every way and they are really, really high up there for me."
Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan State and North Carolina State have also extended scholarships.
