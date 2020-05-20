Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we start with an early look at the quarterbacks.

Quick Breakdown

Devin Brown was the first quarterback Wisconsin offered in the 2022 class. (Cody Cameron)

Wisconsin has four scholarship quarterbacks on the current roster, with preferred walk-on Daniel Wright set to arrive in Madison in June. Looking at the QB room, starter Jack Coan led the Badgers to a 10-4 record and a spot in the Rose Bowl last season. Highly-touted freshman Graham Mertz used his redshirt this season, with Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom rounding out the group. Three-star Deacon Hill has been committed to the Badgers for almost a year, which has allowed position coach Jon Budmayr to focus on the 2022 class for quite some time. At this point, just two offers have been extended at the position in the sophomore cycle.

Offered Prospects