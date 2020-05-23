Early positional recruit snapshot: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 wide receivers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with an early look at the wide receivers.
Quick Breakdown
Some big turnover is scheduled to hit the position at the end of the 2020 season with four seniors - Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Adam Krumholz and Jack Dunn - atop the depth chart on the current roster. The Badgers singed Isaac Smith, Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler in the 2020 class, but the staff, which transitioned from Ted Gilmore to Alvis Whitted in March, is still looking for a receiver commit in the junior cycle. A string of recent offers went in 2022 as Whitted, who was in Green Bay with the Packers last year, gets settled in Madison.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Player (continued)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
Offered Prospects
The Badgers, led by assistant coach Bob Bostad, joined the race for the 6-foot-1, 160-pound prospect from Lawrence North High School in Indiana earlier this month.
"They got in touch with my head coach, so he told me I needed to get in touch with Coach Bostad," Cooper told BadgerBlitz.com. "I called him and he told me that Wisconsin wanted to offer. He said he liked my height and how I ran with the ball. He likes how aggressive I am attacking the ball and also my run after the catch.
"Coach Bostad said he liked the questions I asked - he thought I had good questions about football and Wisconsin."
Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kent State, Purdue, Toledo, Western Michigan and West Virginia have also offered Cooper, who 53 catches for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall.
