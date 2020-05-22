News More News
Early positional recruit snapshot: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 tight ends

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with an early look at the tight ends.

QBs | RBs |

Quick Breakdown

Jack Nickel was the first tight end Wisconsin offered in the 2022 recruiting class.
Jack Nickel was the first tight end Wisconsin offered in the 2022 recruiting class. (Rivals.com)

It will be interesting to see if Wisconsin takes two scholarship tight ends for the third class in a row. With Cormac Sampson moving back to the offensive line and Jake Ferguson potentially testing the NFL waters after his redshirt junior season, that certainly seems realistic. At this point, the Badgers are in the mix for projected junior tight ends Jack Pugh, Terrance Ferguson, Lawson Albright and Gunnar Helm, among others. In the 2022 class, position coach Mickey Turner has extended two scholarships so far.

Wisconsin Tight Ends on Projected 2020 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

*Gabe Lloyd

Redshirt senior

Jake Ferguson

Redshirt junior

*Coy Wanner

Redshirt junior

*Jack Eschenbach

Redshirt sophomore

Hayden Rucci

Redshirt freshman

Clay Cundiff

Redshirt freshman

Cole Dakovich

Freshman

Cam Large

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

Offered Prospects

