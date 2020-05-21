Early positional recruit snapshot: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 running backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with an early look at the running backs.
Quick Breakdown
Wisconsin capped off the 2020 cycle with a signature from Jalen Berger, a Rivals100 running back from New Jersey. And in the 2021 class, the Badgers already have commitments from projected tailbacks Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts; athlete Jackson Acker may also get his feet wet with John Settle and his group when he arrives on campus. With Garrett Groshek the lone senior at the position this fall, taking one scholarship running back in the 2022 cycle makes sense.
|Player (tailback)
|Eligibility
|Player (fullback)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
|
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
|
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
Offered Prospects
A 5-foot-11, 191-pound sophomore from Governor Mifflin Senior in Pennsylvania, Nicholas Singleton was on campus March 1 for the Badgers' junior day event.
"The coaches told me that I was a great player," Singleton told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach (John) Settle wants to get me back there to get to know me more. Coach (Paul) Chryst said the same thing. They run the ball a lot and produce All-Americans. That's something I like.
"I really admire what Jonathan Taylor was able to do at Wisconsin. They also have a lot of other running backs who have had a lot of success there. Because of that, I could really see myself playing there."
Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others, have also offered the four-star back.
