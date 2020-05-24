News More News
Early positional recruit snapshot: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 offensive linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with an early look at the offensive linemen.

Quick Breakdown

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner is one of the top prospects in the 2022 class.
This offseason, Wisconsin has to replace three Rose Bowl starters on the interior of the offensive line: guards David Moorman and Jason Erdmann, as well as center Tyler Biadasz, who was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. This spring, Kayden Lyles, Josh Seltzner, Michael Furtney, Joe Tippmann, Cormac Sampson and early enrollee Dylan Barrett were all expected to fight for the open jobs and spots in the two-deep. Joe Rudolph could also bump starting right tackle Logan Bruss inside to guard, if needed.

At tackle, Cole Van Lanen and Bruss are back, along with Tyler Beach, who played in every game the past two seasons. The group is rounded out by Aaron Vopal, highly-touted 2019 signee Logan Brown and 2020 early enrollee Jack Nelson.

The future of the offensive line is also a bit more clear in comparison to other positions. The staff has commitments from JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman, and is waiting on a decision from Nolan Rucci in the 2021 class. In-state standouts Carson Hinzman, Billy Schrauth and Joe Brunner already hold offers in the following cycle.

Wisconsin Offensive Linemen on Projected 2020 Fall Roster
Player  Eligibility  Player Eligibility 

Cole Van Lanen

Redshirt senior

Logan Brown

Redshirt freshman

Aaron Vopal

Redshirt junior

Joe Tippmann

Redshirt freshman

Logan Bruss

Redshirt junior

*Logan O'Brien

Redshirt freshman

Kayden Lyles

Redshirt junior

Dylan Barrett

Freshman

Josh Seltzner

Redshirt junior

Ben Barten

Freshman

*Blake Smithback

Redshirt junior

Tanor Bortolini

Freshman

Tyler Beach

Redshirt junior

Trey Wedig

Freshman

Michael Furtney

Redshirt sophomore

Jack Nelson

Freshman

Cormac Sampson

Redshirt sophomore

*Kerry Kodanko

Freshman

*Andrew Lyons

Redshirt sophomore

*Sean Timmis

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

Offered Prospects

A two-year varsity starter at Whitefish Bay, Joe Brunner visited Wisconsin a handful of times this past fall.

“I haven’t really gotten a chance to get anywhere else,” Brunner told Rivals.com. “Growing up I was not a Wisconsin fan, I was just a college football fan all-around. I’ve gotten really close with them and it’s good. They make me feel like home and treat me like they want me there. It’s all positive vibes.”

Arizona State, Iowa, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State have also offered the four-star prospect.

