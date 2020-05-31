Wisconsin became Devin Chandler's favorite school after taking official visits to Maryland, Wisconsin and Virginia in the same December week (Matt Carter/The Wolfpacker)

What was it like for you to officially wrap up your recruitment and send in your letter of intent in December? Have things calmed down a bit for you since then? Chandler: It was very exciting, and it was like a weight lifted off my shoulders because I finally found and new the school that I wanted to go to and spent my four years at. It was a good feeling. Did you enjoy the recruiting process and what did you learn about yourself as you evaluated your choices? Chandler: I had to get used to it, whether I liked it or not because it all happened very fast. I think I got four offers in a week, and I wasn’t really used to that, especially at the last half of my senior season. But I did enjoy it. It was fun. Why do you think interest came for you so late in the process and at such a rapid pace? Chandler: I think because coaches actually started looking at my film. A lot of schools weren’t really looking at my junior film. When I sent out my senior film, my head coach, Coach Jenkins, really helped me with all that. I had a chance to push myself out to more colleges and they saw the potential I had.