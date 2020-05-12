Ben Barten , a three-star offensive lineman from Stratford High School in Stratford, Wis., was the fourth commit for the Badgers in the cycle, making his decision in October 2018. He spoke with BadgerBlitz.com about how he's feeling now that his career with the Badgers is right around the corner. Our questions and his answers are included below.

Wisconsin's 2020 signing class will be joining the team full-time in June, so BadgerBlitz.com will be checking in with the team's incoming freshmen as they make the jump from being high school prospects to a Wisconsin student-athlete.

What was it like for you to officially wrap up your recruitment and send in your letter of intent in December? Had a lot of schools been talking to you up until you signed?

Barten: I knew from the second I committed there was no other option. My parents told me that once you commit, you are for sure locking yourself in. I would never go back on any of my decisions, and I never wanted to.

Did you enjoy being recruited, or was it something you had to get used to before you could get comfortable with the process?

Barten: Being recruited for me was I went to a combine and then all of a sudden, I got an offer, and then a week later Iowa offered me. (Iowa) was obviously a great school but I’m a kid from Wisconsin. What else would I want than to go to Wisconsin? I got an offer from Wisconsin at their first home game last year, and I pretty much knew at that point. I had no other (FBS) schools at that point other than Iowa and Wisconsin and I knew for sure. After a week of really thinking about it, it’s home. It’s what I truly care about and it’s my decision. It was very exciting.

Besides them being the in-state school, what was it about Wisconsin that helped them stand out from Iowa? What was it that made you want to be a Badger?

Barten: I had been to roughly five Wisconsin games because they were the ones who I liked, so, yeah, I’m going to go to their games. My parents said we should try to make a game at Iowa, and I thought that would be a great idea since I’m still looking at them. I went to the Iowa game and they played Maryland. Every time Iowa did good, I was like, “um, ok, that’s all right.” When Wisconsin would do something, it would get your heart going. I knew at that point that my heart was at Wisconsin, no matter what.

Was there ever a worry that the Wisconsin offer wouldn’t come, or did you have a good feeling that if you continued to progress, maybe even do their camps, it would be there for you?

Barten: Iowa offered two months and were very frequent at my school. (Iowa offensive line coach) Tim Polasek did great. He was a really nice guy and did a really nice job recruiting, but I knew my heart was at Wisconsin. Coach Rudolph is an amazing coach and everything I needed in a coach. I think that was kind of a sealer.

I knew that I either wanted to go to Iowa or Wisconsin. It didn’t matter who else came because I wasn’t going to go there. I went to a Wisconsin camp and I was an offensive lineman the first time I went there. It went pretty well, and I thought I did a great job. (2019 commit) Keeanu Benton was there, and I felt I held my own against him. I went the next week as a d-lineman and really started talking with the coaches a ton, so I felt that went well.

They called me on the phone, and they kept on talking to me on the phone. I felt that was a lot of talking to someone who doesn’t have an offer yet. You know what, maybe it will happen and I could only hope from there that it would.