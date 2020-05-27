Jalen Berger was the fifth four-star prospect to commit to Wisconsin's 2020 recruiting class (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

You had a long recruiting process that included a lot of visits and a lot of schools. What was it like for you to officially wrap up your recruitment and send in your letter of intent in February? Have things calmed down a bit for you since then? Berger: It was a big weight off my shoulders. Different coaches had been texting me and everything, stuff like that. It felt great to have to worry about one set of coaches instead of coaches from all over the place. Was it pretty consistent hearing from college coaches from the beginning of your junior year until signing day? Berger: Yeah, every day. Different coaches would text me every day, but it would be like the same thing. It was craziness. Did you enjoy being recruited, or was it something you had to get used to before you could get comfortable with the process? Berger: I was kind of comfortable with it in the beginning. It’s not a bad problem to have. A lot of people you weren’t getting recruited would love to have that problem, so I really didn’t complain about it.



What was it about Wisconsin that helped them stand out from the crowd? What was it that made you want to be a Badger? Berger: Just the city of Madison. It’s very beautiful. When you think of Wisconsin, you think about the city of Madison. The fact is it kind of reminded me of New York at some level. In terms of the football team, it’s great. Getting a chance to sit and talk with Jonathan Taylor, talking about the tradition and everything that comes with it, I respect that. What are you trying to do to stay active during quarantine? Berger: I just work out every day. I have a little weight room in my garage and do drills in my backyard. I think no school has helped because I just to worry about myself. There is nothing else to do but workout. What has the conversation like between you and running back coach John Settle about preparing yourself for this upcoming season? Berger: He understands that I have a chance to play this year. He called me and has talked to me about several things to get ready to compete. What do you think you'll take away from playing high school football? Is there a game you'll remember or a lesson you learned that will stick with you? Berger: It’s important to finish out games. We had a lot of games escape in high school. It’s important to finish strong. In a year from now what would you like to look back on and say you accomplished during your first year with the team? Do you have any goals like that? Berger: I definitely want to rush for over 1,000 yards. I need to trust the process, learn the playbook and let my talent do the rest.

