Wisconsin's 2020 signing class will be joining the team full-time in June, so BadgerBlitz.com will be checking in with the team's incoming freshmen as they make the jump from being high school prospects to a Wisconsin student-athlete. Isaac Smith, a three-star wide receiver from St. George's High School in Collierville, Tenn., was the 16th commit for the Badgers in the cycle, making his decision in September 2019 over a dozen other offers. He spoke with BadgerBlitz.com about how he's feeling now that his career with the Badgers is right around the corner. Our questions and his answers are included below.



What was it like for you to officially wrap up your recruitment and send in your letter of intent in December? Smith: A decision of that magnitude was definitely something that was weighing on my mind. It was definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders to get that letter of intent signed and make it official. After that, things kind of slowed down. I’m getting prepared for a certain place instead of a new opportunity if you know what I mean. I’m getting ready to enroll, so everything is all good now. Did you enjoy being recruited? Was it fun or was it something you had to get used to before you could get comfortable with the process? Smith: The whole process is definitely something that takes time to get used to, but you have to enjoy it because you only get it one time in your life. If I could give anybody advice, it is just enjoy the whole process and don’t try to make a decision too early. Weigh out all your options. It definitely took me some time to get used to it, especially when you see your buddies and your friends get looks that you’re not getting. Of course, that’s tough on you, but I weathered the storm, waiting my turn. (The recruiting) started to become fine going on the campus trips with friends. That was all fun. It was a little nerve-racking at the beginning, but then I kind of got used to it. Once I started to talk to the coaches, everything started to slow down and get better. You had double-digit scholarship offers but did not get a lot of interest from the power schools early on. In terms of stress of not getting those bigger schools to offer you, was it tough or were you of the mindset those opportunities would come if you continued doing what you were doing? Smith: I wasn’t really worried or necessarily upset that I wasn’t getting the bigger school looks that other people were getting. I mean, of course, I believe in my talent. I believe I can play at the highest level possible. It was still a blessing to get those offers from mid-major schools. My goal was to find somewhere where I could get my education for free. Wherever I could do that, football was going to be the plus. My education was going to be my first point of interest. Wherever I could go get my education from, that’s where I was going to go. So, I wasn’t necessarily just focused on whether I got a Big Ten offer. I was focused on continuing to develop my game, and I knew the schools were going to come if I continued to produce and continued to work on stuff. I was continuing to trust the process and believe in myself.

What was it about Wisconsin that made them stand out from your other schools? What made you want to play for the Badgers? Smith: Just how united the city, really the state, as a whole was and how invested the people of the state are in that university. Everywhere you go, there are Badgers fans. People love the university and the connection after graduating from there, when I get my diploma, the alumni association is really strong. There are so many connections there for after football, and Madison is such a beautiful place. The fact that how it’s surrounded by two lakes is really interesting and pretty. It was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. The atmosphere and the magnitude they play football as well, they are a winning, respected program. What more can you ask for? What are you trying to do to stay active during quarantine? Have you been able to maintain your strength with your routine? Smith: I am just continuing to run and stay in shape. I am continuing to do fieldwork, get some drills down when I can. I am working out daily during the week, running-wise and drill wise. Without access to main gyms, I’m doing a lot of core stuff and a lot of arm stuff that I can. I am staying active. I’m not just taking this time off and get behind. I’m staying in the loop and doing what I need to do to get ready for the season coming up. What do you like about new Wisconsin receivers coach Alvis Whitted? Smith: I’ve spoken with him a lot. He’s definitely a seasoned guy. He’s really smart, knows the game very well and a teacher. He’s not a get-in-your-face type. I like how detailed he is. I think we’re going to do something special this year and in the future. I’m excited to get hands-on with him and get to it. What do you think you'll take away from playing high school football? Is there a game you'll remember or a lesson you learned that will stick with you? Smith: Lesson wise, football has always been a game where you can’t quit. You can’t really win the game by yourself; you have to depend on your teammates. All 11 guys have to be joined together and be on one unit. One thing football has taught me is you have to depend on others and control what you can control. Everything else has to take care of yourself. You have to make sure you are doing your job, you are holding yourself accountable and others accountable, and you’ll be successful. A year from now, what would you like to look back on and say you accomplished during your first year with the team? Do you have any goals like that? Smith: My goal is to get on the field and play, but I’m not necessarily just stretching it out or anything. I’m definitely trying to go in and compete to the best of my ability, but I’m not going in and necessarily try to overdo anything. I’m going in, I’m going to compete and whatever God’s plan is. If I happen to play as a true freshman and get on the field, I’m going to go in and do what I can to get on that field. If it works out, it does. If I have to redshirt, I have to redshirt but I’m still going to keep working.