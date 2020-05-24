Kaden Johnson, a four-star outside linebacker, was the 18th commit for the Badgers. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

What was it like for you to officially wrap up your recruitment and send in your letter of intent in December? Johnson: After I committed, it was very hectic. It was a crazy moment, one of the best moments of my life being able to make that decision, one of the best decisions of my life. Right now, it’s been chill. I’ve been talking to the coaches. They’ve been telling me to look over my playbook, get to know our defense, but overall everything is going great. I’m enjoying all of it right now. Did you enjoy being recruited? Was it fun from day one or was it something you had to get used to before you could get comfortable with the process? Johnson: It was a crazy ride. If you would have said 10 years ago, I would be a Division-1 athlete, I would have never believed you. From the time I started getting recruited, I loved it. It was amazing to be wanted by all of these schools. They loved the way I played, gave me scholarships, and that was, like, the greatest thing ever because my parents wouldn’t have to pay for college. Throughout that whole process, it was fun. Sometimes it was stressful. I had my family to lean on, which was a blessing. They were always there for me to sit down and talk about how recruiting was going. It’s amazing. I love my family to death. Overall, the recruitment was amazing. I’ll never forget it because you only get that one. It was a blessing to talk to all the amazing schools, coaches and players. You went to a lot of different places on both official and unofficial visits. What was it about Wisconsin that made them different from the rest? What made you want to play for the Badgers? Johnson: What really stood out for Wisconsin was I felt at home. The coaches made me feel like I was one of their own like they would take good care of me. It was just a family feel. My family is very important to me. When I got that from Wisconsin, I knew it was the right fit. To make sure, I took my other visits to other schools to see something different, but Wisconsin was just a family. It’s amazing, and the academics are second to none. I’m happy to be able to get my education there and move past football. The goal is to make the NFL, but I want to have that degree. Football can’t go on forever.

How much teasing did you get from friends or classmates that you picked Wisconsin over home-state Minnesota? Johnson: There was always going to be those people who were going to give me crap about it. At the end of the day, I really didn’t care. I made the best decision for me and my family. That’s all that matters. How much have the Wisconsin coaches communicated with you about your role when you arrive? Johnson: They haven’t said anything yet. I’ve been talking with (outside linebacker coach Bobby) April and some of the other outside linebackers, too. I’ve had some meetings with them, just talking over the defense. He hasn’t guaranteed anything, where I would be playing. He just wants me to study everywhere. He can see me playing boundary, field, really anything he wants me to do. He wants me to get in the playbook, know right away what I need to do, and that’s what I’ve been doing. Overall, just getting a great feel for the playbook. What are you trying to do to stay active during quarantine? How much stronger are you now than you were two months ago? Johnson: With all this going around, it’s just crazy with school being canceled and doing online work. But, you know, the workout side of it has been great. I feel like I’ve been putting a lot of work into getting my body prepared for the college level. I’ve been working really hard. Overall, I feel my body is getting a lot stronger. I’m trying to take advantage of all this, getting workouts when I can and go to the field when I can while making sure I’m not getting too close to anybody with all this stuff going around. I feel like I am being more prepared for college. What do you think you'll take away from playing high school football? Is there a game you'll remember or a lesson you learned that will stick with you? Johnson: Probably winning state in 2018. That was a really big thing for me. That season, everybody was working really hard. That was one thing I took away from that season is hard work pays off. We were in the weight room every day during the summer, early morning getting work in. Overall that season was amazing. Those friendships will never be broken. That season was just an unforgettable one. A year from now, what would you like to look back on and say you accomplished during your first year with the team? Do you have any goals like that? Johnson: One goal for me is being able to play. It’s never a guarantee that you’ll play right away. It’s a different level of football. I am going to try to come in and make a big impact if I can, try to get on the field. Playing as a freshman is a big thing for me. It’s going to be hard, but I’m willing to put the work in and I want to put the work in to be able to put myself in the best position to get recognized at the next level and to possibly go to the NFL.