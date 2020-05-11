Wisconsin's 2020 signing class is expected to be joining the team full-time sometime in the next couple weeks, so BadgerBlitz.com will be checking in with the team's incoming freshmen as they make the jump from being high school prospects to a Wisconsin student-athlete. Trey Wedig, a four-star offensive lineman from Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wis., was the second commit for the Badgers in the cycle, making his decision in September 2018 over Notre Dame (he also had offers from Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota Tennessee, USC and others). He spoke with BadgerBlitz.com about how he's feeling now that his career with the Badgers is right around the corner. Our questions and his answers are included below.



Four-star offensive lineman Trey Wedig is headed to Wisconsin next month. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

What was it like for you to officially wrap up your recruitment and send in your letter of intent in December? Had a lot of schools been talking to you up until you signed? Wedig: Yeah, it was pretty nice. It was nice to have things calmed down. It was pretty hectic. A couple of schools did (try to talk) but nothing really came out of it. Did you enjoy being recruited, or was it something you had to get used to before you could get comfortable with the process? Wedig: I don’t know if it was something I ever got used to, but it was something that was really cool to go through. You got to go in and just see all the programs, see the differences and similarities, the things you like and didn’t like. What was it about Wisconsin that helped them stand out from the crowd? What was it that made you want to be a Badger? Wedig: It was the culture within the o-line room. You could just kind of tell that nothing was forced in there. It was all really natural. Do you think that came from the players in the room or more from offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph? Wedig: I think it was a combination of all that. I really like Coach Rudolph. He’s a good coach, a good dude, and some of the players who are already there are good dudes.

How much pressure was there to commit to the Badgers considering you are a highly ranked in-state prospect? Wedig: I knew that there was pressure, but my family tried to keep their opinions to themselves, which was really nice. What are you trying to do to stay active during quarantine? What is your workout routine like? Wedig: A lot of body-weight workouts. We have some salt bags that have handles on them, so I am able to do some makeshift stuff like that, but it’s tough for everyone. You are trying to do the best you can. I think once things go back to normal, I’ll have to catch up, but I think in a different way I’m getting stronger with my stability and my shoulders. How much communication has the Wisconsin staff given you about workouts, nutrition, when you are going to report and so forth? Wedig: They’ve told us about some workouts, but we really don’t know a lot about dates and when we can come back. It’s kind of frustrating but understandable. What do you think you'll take away from playing high school football? Is there a game you'll remember or a lesson you learned that will stick with you? Wedig: One of them is just never get up, as cliché as that is. Especially this year, we had a lot of close games and some of those games determined a lot of stuff (3-2 in games decided by one score or less). In a year from now what would you like to look back on and say you accomplished during your first year with the team? Do you have any goals like that? Wedig: Well, I want to make an impact. Whether that be on the field or improving the guys that will be on the field, I just want to make an impact. I am just excited. I just want to get working.