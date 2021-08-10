 Wisconsin Football: Badgers Week 1 Fall Camp Analysis, Videos, Interviews, Analysis
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 15:59:57 -0500') }} football

BadgerBlitz.com's Wisconsin Fall Camp Week 1 Media Center

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin sits less than one month away from hosting Penn State inside Camp Randall Stadium to kick off the 2021 campaign. With the UW's fall camp schedule commencing on Aug. 6, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down all of our coverage from the week that was into a central thread of articles, interviews and media highlights.

BadgerBlitz.com will update this article throughout the week. Check back for more!

ANALYSIS

Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 1: Badgers Kick Off August Grind

Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 5: Summer Grind Goes On

Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 6: TBD (check back on Wednesday)

Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 7: TBD (check back on Friday)

Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 8: TBD (check back on Saturday)

FEATURES

Faion Hicks, Caesar Williams forged closer bonds before 2021 season

PHOTOS



VIDEOS

INTERVIEWS

