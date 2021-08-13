Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 7: Senior receivers make plays
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin kicked off its second full week of practices inside Camp Randall Stadium on Friday after some time off a day prior. Two senior wide outs created fantastic plays with their receiving ability, the defense continues to be intriguing, and changes took place along the left side of the offensive line.
BadgerBlitz.com delivers yet another report after UW's seventh session of fall camp, the third occasion reporters were able to cover a full practice.
INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|
TE
|
Cole Dakovich
|
Left leg
|
LS
|
Duncan McKinley
|
Left leg
|
ILB
|
Tate Grass
|
Head
|
K
|
Jack Van Dyke
|
Right Leg
From the Aug. 6 injury report, BadgerBlitz.com still did not see Tyler Beach (left leg) dress on Tuesday, nor outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg), wide receiver Stephan Bracey (right leg), outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun (right leg) or inside linebacker Jake Chaney (right arm).
Beach did not have a boot on and appeared to be working with someone on the staff during an indy period.
CB Al Ashford III (left arm) did not practice again on Friday, nor did fellow corner Deron Harrell (right leg).
Wisconsin officially listed safety Travian Blaylock (left leg) as limited on Tuesday, but by BadgerBlitz.com's unofficial notes on Friday, he took reps during team 11-on-11 work.
UW designated tight end Jack Eschenbach (left arm) as limited on Tuesday, and Wednesday. He still wore the yellow non-contact jersey on Friday.
Running back Loyal Crawford (head) did not return to practice on Wednesday.
SENIOR RECEIVERS MAKE PLAYS
Sixth-year senior Kendric Pryor shined inside Camp Randall Stadium, but both he and redshirt senior Danny Davis caught back-to-back passes during a modified team period* on Friday. The latter's reception came with cornerback Caesar Williams draped over him, but he still came down with the ball. Both throws came from the arm of quarterback Graham Mertz.
Pryor reeled in a one-handed catch later on the first rep of the red zone skelley period. Mertz aired it out to the back of the end zone, and the Illinois native did the rest. Cornerback Faion Hicks had good coverage on Pryor as well. That was the only touchdown the defense would allow in the two red zone periods, however (more on that later).
Before that skelley session, Pryor also came down with a Mertz throw with a defender blanketing him during a team period.
Davis also caught a couple of other passes during the day, including one across the middle of the field with Mertz delivering a strike with pressure oncoming.
*The period itself had nearly full 11-on-11 participants, except for a couple of linemen on each side of the ball absent.
SHAKE UP ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE
