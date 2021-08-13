Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 7: Senior receivers make plays

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin kicked off its second full week of practices inside Camp Randall Stadium on Friday after some time off a day prior. Two senior wide outs created fantastic plays with their receiving ability, the defense continues to be intriguing, and changes took place along the left side of the offensive line. BadgerBlitz.com delivers yet another report after UW's seventh session of fall camp, the third occasion reporters were able to cover a full practice.

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton during Friday's practice (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

INJURY REPORT

OUT FOR THE 2021 SEASON Position Player Injury TE Cole Dakovich Left leg LS Duncan McKinley Left leg

OUT FOR AUGUST 11 PRACTICE, PER WISCONSIN Position Player Injury ILB Tate Grass Head

LIMITED FOR AUGUST 13 PRACTICE, PER WISCONSIN Position Player Injury K Jack Van Dyke Right Leg

From the Aug. 6 injury report, BadgerBlitz.com still did not see Tyler Beach (left leg) dress on Tuesday, nor outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg), wide receiver Stephan Bracey (right leg), outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun (right leg) or inside linebacker Jake Chaney (right arm). Beach did not have a boot on and appeared to be working with someone on the staff during an indy period. CB Al Ashford III (left arm) did not practice again on Friday, nor did fellow corner Deron Harrell (right leg). Wisconsin officially listed safety Travian Blaylock (left leg) as limited on Tuesday, but by BadgerBlitz.com's unofficial notes on Friday, he took reps during team 11-on-11 work. UW designated tight end Jack Eschenbach (left arm) as limited on Tuesday, and Wednesday. He still wore the yellow non-contact jersey on Friday. Running back Loyal Crawford (head) did not return to practice on Wednesday.

SENIOR RECEIVERS MAKE PLAYS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+QXJ0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX0tQcnlv cjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9LUHJ5b3IzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYTRGRHZQNTMzWCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2E0 RkR2UDUzM1g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2lzY29uc2luIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA QmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0MjYyMzQwMTY2ODA4NDUzMTM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=