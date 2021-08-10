 Wisconsin Football: Fall Camp No. 5 Report
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-10 16:18:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Fall Camp Practice Report No. 5: Summer Grind Goes On

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

MADISON, WIS. -- The Badgers returned to the Camp Randall Stadium on Tuesday morning, donning shoulder pads and helmets. They practiced for about two hours before the forecasted heat and humidity enveloped south-central Wisconsin.

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down all that we saw from the nearly midweek session.

Wisconsin cornerback Alexander Smith during Tuesday's practice inside Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin cornerback Alexander Smith during Tuesday's practice inside Camp Randall Stadium (Jake Kocorowski/BadgerBlitz.com)

INJURY REPORT

OUT FOR THE 2021 SEASON
Position Player Injury

TE

Cole Dakovich

Left leg

LS

Duncan McKinley

Left leg
OUT FOR AUGUST 10 PRACTICE, PER WISCONSIN
Position Player Injury

CB

Deron Harrell

Right leg

RB

Loyal Crawford

Head

From the Aug. 6 injury report, BadgerBlitz.com did not see Tyler Beach (left leg) dress on Tuesday, nor outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg), wide receiver Stephan Bracey (right leg), outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun (right leg) and Jake Chaney (right arm).

Outside linebacker C.J. Goetz (right leg) suited up and appeared to receive some reps during a pass rush drill. But looking at our notes, he did not work in 11-on-11 team periods.

Wisconsin officially listed safety Travian Blaylock (left leg) as limited on Tuesday, and by BadgerBlitz.com's unofficial notes, did not see him work in team periods.

UW also designated two others as limited to reporters: tight end Jack Eschenbach (left arm) and running back Braelon Allen (left leg). Both suited up, though Eschenbach wore a yellow non-contact jersey. Allen, the four-star prospect from in-state Fond du Lac, actually received reps during skelley (7-on-7) and team periods -- even hauling in a touchdown pass during a red zone skelley period.

During practice, true freshman cornerback Al Ashford III exited with what UW described as a left arm injury.

OBSERVATIONS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}