Wisconsin Fall Camp Practice Report No. 5: Summer Grind Goes On

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down all that we saw from the nearly midweek session.

MADISON, WIS. -- The Badgers returned to the Camp Randall Stadium on Tuesday morning, donning shoulder pads and helmets. They practiced for about two hours before the forecasted heat and humidity enveloped south-central Wisconsin.

From the Aug. 6 injury report, BadgerBlitz.com did not see Tyler Beach (left leg) dress on Tuesday, nor outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg), wide receiver Stephan Bracey (right leg), outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun (right leg) and Jake Chaney (right arm).

Outside linebacker C.J. Goetz (right leg) suited up and appeared to receive some reps during a pass rush drill. But looking at our notes, he did not work in 11-on-11 team periods.

Wisconsin officially listed safety Travian Blaylock (left leg) as limited on Tuesday, and by BadgerBlitz.com's unofficial notes, did not see him work in team periods.

UW also designated two others as limited to reporters: tight end Jack Eschenbach (left arm) and running back Braelon Allen (left leg). Both suited up, though Eschenbach wore a yellow non-contact jersey. Allen, the four-star prospect from in-state Fond du Lac, actually received reps during skelley (7-on-7) and team periods -- even hauling in a touchdown pass during a red zone skelley period.

During practice, true freshman cornerback Al Ashford III exited with what UW described as a left arm injury.