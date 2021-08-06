Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 1: Badgers Kick Off August Grind

MADISON, WIS. - - Wisconsin kicked off its fall camp on Friday inside Camp Randall Stadium. Reporters and other media were allowed to watch the first 30 minutes of practice. BadgerBlitz.com will have some video highlights and photos to come, but here are some news and notes from the initial 30 minutes of the session.

Again, reporters only saw the first 30 minutes of practice. However, here are some observations from that time. Let's start with special teams.

*Those catching punts today included wide receivers Jack Dunn, Danny Davis and Devin Chandler, along with cornerback Dean Engram.

*During the special teams section, and as a disclaimer, this was the first day of practice, but Jack Van Dyke went first, Collin Larsh second. Van Dyke received more attempts, and though he missed one from 39 yards on the right hash, but he bounced back thereafter to drill a 44-yard attempt. Larsh hit both of his attempts, the longest coming from 30 yards.

*Andy Vujnovich just has a leg. When watching him during a particular period, he can not only get distance when he wants to, but his hang time on punts could be a game-changer for the coverage unit.