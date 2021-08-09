Faion Hicks, Caesar Williams forge closer bonds before 2021 season

MADISON, WIS. -- You think you know somebody after being their teammate, especially while sharing the same cornerback room since the spring of 2017. But you can always get closer. Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams started their first career game together on Aug. 31, 2018 inside Camp Randall Stadium against Western Kentucky. Since then, they've combined to play in 68 contests heading into the 2021 season, including 47 starts (28 for Hicks, 19 for Williams) during that span. However, the duo spent time putting forth extra work this summer, all in preparation for the 2021 season and hoping to set a new benchmark for the position group. With all those supplementary hours spent together, what's one thing Williams learned about Hicks that he didn't know about him before? “That is a good question. What did I learn? What did I know about Faion? Now I feel like I know everything, but one specific thing, I know he's having trouble raising a dog," Williams said with a laugh on Aug. 5. Hicks described how the relationship of the two elder statesmen of the Wisconsin cornerback room developed further when speaking with BadgerBlitz.com during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

"I'm not gonna lie. We actually got a lot closer this year," Hicks said on July 23. "Us being the two older guys with 'Goose' [Rachad Wildgoose] being gone, we just kind of realized like, hey, let's take this corner room to the next level. Let's make sure [when] we leave, those guys kind of have seen what it takes. "So me and 'Caes,' we literally spent every day together this summer," Hicks continued with a laugh. "We spent every day together this summer, and I'm proud of him, man, and how he's matured, how he's stepped out, how he's going about his business this offseason so I'm excited for him as well." The two initially emerged as a staple of the cornerback room during the 2018 season. Hicks started 11 of the 12 games he played, with Williams starting five of the 12 contests he participated in that year. Both now enter 2021 with the ability and leadership to be fourth-year starters. Hicks -- who can work both at the outside corner and inside nickel slot positions -- currently sits with 80 career tackles and nine passes defended since donning the cardinal and white, including four passes defended during the truncated 2020 season. Williams has suited up for 35 contests between 2017-20 and is credited with 18 passes defended, 12 of which came in 2019.

Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The tandem "kind of realized that it's going to take more than just doing the minimum," according to the Hicks. Thus, they pushed one another to do something extra each day. Williams detailed how they created a schedule where they trained on a different aspect of their cornerback craft on a different day of the week. “So one day it was press, one day it was off, one day it was high-pointing deep balls, and the next day it's whatever the group feels like we need," Williams said. “Doing that every day, we would be the last ones to leave, and after that, we'll do recovery. After that, we'll get something to eat. After that, we'll play a game with each other and then we'll play the game and then we'll watch film, and then we'll leave again to go eat. "So it was just a fun time. We grew a lot closer and we got to just experience one another." Both corners also share a parallel journey of heading north to Wisconsin from southern states to begin their collegiate careers. Hicks traveled to Madison from Miami as an early enrollee for the class of 2017, while Williams hails from Grand Prairie, Tex. -- a city sandwiched between Dallas and Fort Worth -- and became part of UW's 2016 class. "We're both from the south, so our vibes just connected, our vibes are just the same, so I like it," Williams said. The super senior then referenced a pair of cornerbacks who locked down opposing aerial attacks for the vast majority of Wisconsin's 2017 season that ended with a 13-1 record and an Orange Bowl win. “I think it's something like ‘DT’ [Derrick Tindal] and Nick [Nelson]," Williams continued. "You know, I think every good pair of corners has to have that relationship to be successful on the field."