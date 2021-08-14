Wisconsin OLB Darryl Peterson on fall camp, adjustments to college game

That said, Peterson worked with players who have contributed in rotation in recent years during those practices open to media. The first-year edge rusher received some reps opposite Nick Herbig at outside linebacker on Tuesday. He has also worked in tandems with Izayah Green-May , C.J. Goetz , Spencer Lytle , T.J. Bollers and Kaden Johnson in the past week, according to BadgerBlitz.com's notes.

As a disclaimer, it is still early in fall camp and a lot can still change. Reporters have watched three full practices of the seven heading into the weekend, and Wisconsin also listed Aaron Witt (right leg) as out on the first day of camp on Aug. 3, along with C.J. Goetz (right leg). Though the former has not been dressed since then, the latter suited up this week and received 11-on-11 reps during Wednesday and Friday's sessions.

MADISON, WIS. -- Darryl Peterson signed with Wisconsin as part of the vaunted 2021 class that boasted the program's best ever ranking in Rivals.com's era. The former four-star prospect arrived in Madison during the summer and has had a good start to his first camp at UW.

"I think DP’s talented," head coach Paul Chryst said on Tuesday after practice. "He's coming in, and I think he's working to -- there's almost an approach that I don't know that necessarily one is right and one is wrong -- but he's coming in with the approach to do everything he can to learn it to play and impact it early. I think everyone has that want, but some guys are gonna go kind of navigating a lot and that becomes a little bit more difficult.

"I think he does a good job of kind of, even when he wasn't here of, getting a jump on things. Then he comes out and what you're able to see out of him -- and certainly [outside linebackers coach] Bobby April will speak better than me on it -- but I see him where he looks to me like you got a number of snaps where he’s playing. There’s a lot of times with young guys where you can see them kind of thinking through it. You can almost hear their wheels grinding a little bit, and that's natural. That's not a negative.

"But I think that it seems early that he's shown ability to -- and Nick Herbig went through this last year -- whether he was right or wrong, he didn't worry about overthinking. He went. I think DP’s come in with a -- I know I was talking about this with Keeanu [Benton] -- but he's got a good purpose, in a different way. I've liked the way he's approached camp."

BadgerBlitz.com spoke with Peterson after practice on Friday to discuss the reps received during the first week of camp, his adjustment to the college game so far, and more.

Questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

BB: First week, your first fall camp as a collegiate athlete. How are you feeling so far with moving adjusting and forward?

DP: I'm feeling really good. Just trying to learn every day and take it all in. You know, it can be not so much frustrating, but you kind of want to learn so fast, and sometimes when it's not, it can be frustrating. But I'm trying to just do my best to learn fast and be efficient when I get out there.

BB: We've seen you out there, I think the first practice that we were able to see fully [on Tuesday], you were with Nick Herbig to get a few reps. The past couple ones you were kind of working almost like second-team where you were with Izayah Green-May or today Spencer Lytle. Just how have you kind of worked into that rotation, and just what are you learning when you're going through those reps?

DP: I've been trying to do a better job of just watching and learning. Watching older guys like Nick Herbig and Noah Burks and those guys, and trying to watch how they work or what they do, and I've been trying to mirror in that way. And just trying to work my way up the depth chart and just keep working every day.

BB: What was the biggest difference, going from the high school training you did, where, obviously, you were a standout athlete, going on now to Wisconsin and going through summer conditioning?

DP: It was, I think, having to learn to drop into coverage. I've never done that before so it's been different. But I'm getting better every day at it and I'm working towards being the best I can be in coverage, and that's been the biggest difference because in high school, I never was in coverage at all. So coming here having to be in coverage a lot, you know, it's been fun to learn. I'm excited to just be the best I can be.

BB: What are some of the things that you have to go through with footwork, or just discipline mentally, what all goes into coverage?

DP: I think more than anything, communicating. Just knowing who to call off and who I have. You know, just communicating in that sense, and just being loud out there on the field, because it'll be 90,000 people here, so just being able to communicate and be loud.