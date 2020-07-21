APPLETON, WIS. -- At the Prep Hoops Midwest Showdown, multiple Wisconsin targets suited up and hit the hardwood this past weekend.

Following is a look at how seven prospects performed and where they sit with the Badgers moving forward.

