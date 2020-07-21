 Here is a look at how seven Badgers' recruits played this past weekend.
Wisconsin targets perform well at Prep Hoops Midwest Showdown

Grant Matheny
BadgerBlitz.com Basketball Writer

APPLETON, WIS. -- At the Prep Hoops Midwest Showdown, multiple Wisconsin targets suited up and hit the hardwood this past weekend.

Following is a look at how seven prospects performed and where they sit with the Badgers moving forward.

James Graham III - SF - Wisconsin Playground Club 17U 

James Graham III was extremely impressive this past weekend. The 6-foot-8 in-state forward out of Nicolet did a really good job of creating his own offense. The three-star rising senior is a great shooter off the catch but can also score off the dribble. If he does end up at Wisconsin, Graham III would continue the legacy of forwards who can hit outside shots.

Recruiting Snapshot: Graham III recently trimmed his list to nine schools: Auburn, Florida State, Georgetown, Marquette, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt. Despite only offering in early July, UW was still included in Graham’s top nine.

Cade Meyer - PF - Wisconsin Playground Club 17U

