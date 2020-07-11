Brazziel, who will play for Milwaukee Destiny in the fall, recently earned scholarships from East Tennessee State, Grambling State, Maryland and SIU-Edwardsville. He talked to BadgerBlitz.com about his AAU season with Wisconsin Playground Club, interested college programs and which schools could be close to offering next.

Despite having to sit out his sophomore season due to WIAA transfer rules, 2022 small forward Jeffery Brazziel has still managed to jump onto the radars of multiple college programs.

Since coaches have been able to reach out to 2022 prospects, Brazziel’s phone has been ringing often. On junior contact day, the 6-foot-5, 170-pound three-star prospect was contacted by Marquette, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Miami of Ohio, Colorado State and Loyola-Chicago.

Brazziel said his closest relationship is currently with the coaches at Marquette. He also noted that he is comfortable with the staffs at Butler and South Dakota State.

Brazziel, who attended Wisconsin's advanced camp last summer, said that his relationship with the Badgers is still very new.

“I really don’t have a tight relationship with the coaching staff," Brazziel said. "I talked to a coach once or twice, maybe."

Because Brazziel did not play last year, the summer AAU campaign is much more important. He already has one solid tournament performance under his belt and if he continues to play at a high level, Brazziel believes more scholarships will start to roll in.

“If I play how I expect to play, then more offers are going to be coming in," he said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the recruiting process for many prospects, making it very difficult to schedule visits, Brazziel says that he is going with the flow.

“I’d like to visit any school that would give me the opportunity," Brazziel said. "I would definitely like to visit some SEC schools for sure, though."

A scholarship offer from the Badgers may not be in Brazziel’s near future, but the talented wing believes that another in-state school could be close to offering. When asked where he thinks his next offer could be coming from, Brazziel said that Marquette could hand him a roster spot soon.

Brazziel is far from the only 2022 in-state prospect that the Wisconsin staff has its eye on. Jack Rose, Leon Bond and Maximus Nelson, among others, are also competing for an offer from the Badgers. Camden Heide, Trejuan Holloman, Joe Hurlburt and Jaden Schutt currently hold a scholarship from UW in the junior cycle.