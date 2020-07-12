 AAU connections haven proven to be even more important without live evaluations
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-12 10:31:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wisconsin Badgers 3-2-1: AAU connections prove to be important this week

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

In BadgerBlitz.com's latest 3-2-1 column, we examine the recent scholarship offers from Greg Gard and his coaching staff.

RELATED: 2021 wing Joshua O'Garro earning high-major interest | A Dakota connection: Krabbenhoft offers rising junior center Joe Hurlburt | Graham III on UW offer: "That home-town hero thing is pretty big for me" | 2022 SG Jeffery Brazziel talks recruitment, relationship with coaches |

THREE THINGS WE'VE LEARNED THIS WEEK

Gus Yalden was the first prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2023 class.
Gus Yalden was the first prospect Wisconsin offered in the 2023 class. (Ritchie Davis/Special to Rivals.com)

1. Gard has switched to best player available in 2021

In a perfect world, Wisconsin would lock up a shooting guard with some length to close out a 2021 recruiting class that already includes Chucky Hepburn, Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges. But after missing on Julian Roper (Northwestern), Louis Lesmond (Harvard) and Isaiah Barnes (Michigan) this off-season, Gard appears to have shifted his focus to best player available.

Hunter Sallis, a five-star point guard from Nebraska, was offered by UW in late June. A player of his caliber and skillset could play either guard position at the next level, so that wasn't much of a deviation from the original plan. But when the Badgers offered Markus Ilver, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound power forward, and James Graham III, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound prospect who could play the 3 or 4 in college, Gard proved he's not necessarily locked in on a specific position moving forward.

What both players have is size and the ability to shoot from the outside, regardless of position. You can debate whether Ilver and Graham are small forwards or power forwards at the next level, but that's not overly important in the college game. Rather, can Graham III and Ilver compliment the pieces already in place? Gard determined they can, and it will be interesting to see if the Badgers can land one of the two.

2. Wisconsin reveals its next tier of prospects in the 2022 class

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}