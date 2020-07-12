1. Gard has switched to best player available in 2021

In a perfect world, Wisconsin would lock up a shooting guard with some length to close out a 2021 recruiting class that already includes Chucky Hepburn, Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges. But after missing on Julian Roper (Northwestern), Louis Lesmond (Harvard) and Isaiah Barnes (Michigan) this off-season, Gard appears to have shifted his focus to best player available.

Hunter Sallis, a five-star point guard from Nebraska, was offered by UW in late June. A player of his caliber and skillset could play either guard position at the next level, so that wasn't much of a deviation from the original plan. But when the Badgers offered Markus Ilver, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound power forward, and James Graham III, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound prospect who could play the 3 or 4 in college, Gard proved he's not necessarily locked in on a specific position moving forward.

What both players have is size and the ability to shoot from the outside, regardless of position. You can debate whether Ilver and Graham are small forwards or power forwards at the next level, but that's not overly important in the college game. Rather, can Graham III and Ilver compliment the pieces already in place? Gard determined they can, and it will be interesting to see if the Badgers can land one of the two.