 The Badgers are still searching for a fourth scholarship player in their 2021 recruiting class.
2021 wing Joshua O'Garro earning high-major interest

With shooting guards Julian Roper (Northwestern), Louis Lesmond (Harvard) and Isaiah Barnes (Michigan) having come off Wisconsin's recruiting board this spring and summer, the Badgers are still searching for a fourth scholarship player in their 2021 recruiting class.

Recently, UW handed out new scholarship to Hunter Sallis, James Graham III and Markus Ilver. And should another scholarship surface, Joshua O’Garro, a 6-foot-4 small forward from Santa Clarita, Calif., could be next in line.

