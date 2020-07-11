With shooting guards Julian Roper (Northwestern), Louis Lesmond (Harvard) and Isaiah Barnes (Michigan) having come off Wisconsin's recruiting board this spring and summer, the Badgers are still searching for a fourth scholarship player in their 2021 recruiting class.

Recently, UW handed out new scholarship to Hunter Sallis, James Graham III and Markus Ilver. And should another scholarship surface, Joshua O’Garro, a 6-foot-4 small forward from Santa Clarita, Calif., could be next in line.