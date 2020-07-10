It's been over one year since Greg Gard and his staff sent out an offer to a prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

That streak was broken Friday after the Badgers extended a scholarship to Joe Hurlburt, a three-star center from North Dakota. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound rising junior from Enderlin High School has been in contact with assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, who grew up in South Dakota.