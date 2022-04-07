Wisconsin Spring Practice No. 8 Recap: Success in the Red Zone

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin crossed the halfway point of spring ball with Thursday's practice -- its eighth of 15 sessions scheduled through April 22. The team, which practiced in spider shoulder pads, helmets and shorts, participated in only 18 periods. That equated to about 75 minutes overall, but within that timeframe, a wide receiver shined with a few receptions as the offense overall hummed to a stronger tune.

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down our observations and notable events that took place inside the McClain Center. As a disclaimer, these respective recaps highlight just one practice and are not indicative of players' entire performances during the spring. For that matter, these sessions in late March through late April allow the staff and players to test their limits, so mistakes can happen without immense penalty.

That said, here are our thoughts from Thursday.

