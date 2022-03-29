MADISON, WIS. -- The Badgers once again took to the McClain Center field on Tuesday for the program's fourth spring practice of 2022. For the first time, reporters saw Wisconsin's latest iteration of its roster, complete with new players and new coaches to become acquainted with.

Players wore shoulder pads and helmets during the session, which lasted for around 90-100 minutes. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down our observations and notable events that took place on Tuesday.