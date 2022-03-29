Wisconsin Spring Practice No. 4: Badgers enter second week
MADISON, WIS. -- The Badgers once again took to the McClain Center field on Tuesday for the program's fourth spring practice of 2022. For the first time, reporters saw Wisconsin's latest iteration of its roster, complete with new players and new coaches to become acquainted with.
Players wore shoulder pads and helmets during the session, which lasted for around 90-100 minutes. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down our observations and notable events that took place on Tuesday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news