MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin continues its spring practice grind heading into its third full week of sessions, and the defense dialed up the heat in the backfield once more on Tuesday.

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down our observations and notable events that took place inside the McClain Center. As a disclaimer, these respective recaps highlight just one practice and are not indicative of players' entire performances during the spring. For that matter, these sessions in late March through late April allow the staff and players to test their limits, so mistakes can happen without immense penalty.

That said, here are our thoughts from Tuesday.

