MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin returned to the McClain Center field once again on Thursday morning for a session lasting under two hours. The defense increased pressure in the backfield against UW's offense, a common theme on the day,

BadgerBlitz.com once again broke down our observations and notable events that took place. As a disclaimer, these respective recaps highlight just one practice and are not indicative of players' entire performances during the spring. For that matter, these sessions in late March through late April allow the staff and players to test their limits, so mistakes can happen without immense penalty.

That said, here are our thoughts from Thursday.

RELATED: Practice No. 4 Recap |