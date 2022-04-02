MADISON, WIS. -- The McClain Center packed in quite the crowd on Saturday morning during Wisconsin's sixth spring practice of 2022. The annual Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) in-person clinic took place in the area this past week, and coaches littered the sidelines along with recruits and former players to take in the action.

BadgerBlitz.com once again broke down our observations and notable events that took place. As a disclaimer, these respective recaps highlight just one practice and are not indicative of players' entire performances during the spring. For that matter, these sessions in late March through late April allow the staff and players to test their limits, so mistakes can happen without immense penalty.

That said, here are our thoughts from Saturday.

