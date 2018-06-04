Badgers let '19 DT Isaiah Gibson know he's a priority during official visit
Wisconsin rolled out the red carpet for 2019 defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson over the weekend for his official visit, and the 6-foot-3, 271-pound prospect from Springfield, Ohio, came away knowing that the Badgers have made him a top priority since offering him a scholarship last month.
