What to watch: Though an official depth chart has not been released, junior Jack Coan and true freshman Graham Mertz are likely No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, heading into camp. Coan, who has played in 11 games with four starts, took the bulk of the first-team reps during spring ball. Whether Mertz, a former four-star prospect, can close the gap will be one of the more interesting storylines in August. Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom are also in the mix.

“I think the first part of camp still gives you that opportunity," Chryst said at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. "Our camp will be set up where there’s really kind of four phases to it. The first one will be installation, so there’s really no sense in - you don’t try to manage the reps during that phase. They’re all getting used to it, they’re getting acclimatized to it all. They go from summer to, ‘Alright, we’re playing football again.’

“Then the next two weeks are when you got to really go. Think that’s when the reps start changing. So you come out of spring and you got an idea, but you got to look for confirmation of it, I think in those first five practices. Then you go and get into it. I think the way we got it set up, we can still get them a ton of work, all of them, but, obviously, it’s going to change and when they’re getting their work in camp we’ll play off of it a little bit. But I got a pretty good idea.”

Too early prediction: Coan starts Week 1 against South Florida.