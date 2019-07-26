News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-26 08:07:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin's offense: Examining fall camp battles at every position

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With fall camp set to kick off Thursday, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at offensive positional battles to watch next month before Wisconsin's opener against South Florida.

Miss a position? Catch up here: | Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Outside Linebackers | Inside Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Special Teams |


QUARTERBACK

S1widvl3ufuiyz6hydrh
Jack Coan (Dan Sanger)

What to watch: Though an official depth chart has not been released, junior Jack Coan and true freshman Graham Mertz are likely No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, heading into camp. Coan, who has played in 11 games with four starts, took the bulk of the first-team reps during spring ball. Whether Mertz, a former four-star prospect, can close the gap will be one of the more interesting storylines in August. Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom are also in the mix.

“I think the first part of camp still gives you that opportunity," Chryst said at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. "Our camp will be set up where there’s really kind of four phases to it. The first one will be installation, so there’s really no sense in - you don’t try to manage the reps during that phase. They’re all getting used to it, they’re getting acclimatized to it all. They go from summer to, ‘Alright, we’re playing football again.’

“Then the next two weeks are when you got to really go. Think that’s when the reps start changing. So you come out of spring and you got an idea, but you got to look for confirmation of it, I think in those first five practices. Then you go and get into it. I think the way we got it set up, we can still get them a ton of work, all of them, but, obviously, it’s going to change and when they’re getting their work in camp we’ll play off of it a little bit. But I got a pretty good idea.”

Too early prediction: Coan starts Week 1 against South Florida.

RUNNING BACK

H11wmylxvkn6m0jcgxfu
Bradrick Shaw (Dan Sanger)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}