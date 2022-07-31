Wisconsin's defense: Examining fall camp battles at every position

Overview: The Badgers have returning starters in Keeanu Benton and Isaiah Mullens at tackle and end, respectively. Those two will see the bulk of the reps, especially when Wisconsin goes to its 2-4-5 look. In a base package, Rodas Johnson is expected to start at end opposite Mullens.

"When you start getting to the nickel world, you're talking 2is, tilts, three-techniques, which we have between -- you start at the top and you'd say all right, Keeanu/Mullens, James (Thompson Jr.)/Rodas, (Isaac) Townsend/(Gio) Paez. Ben Barten's doing some great stuff for us. Mike Jarvis, he's put on a tremendous amount of weight. He's 290, 295 (pounds) so he's doing some things along there as well, so you feel really good about your depth when you start getting into nickel positions. Hopefully, nobody breaks a shoelace and we don't ever have to worry about it."

Thompson Jr. and Townsend appear to be the next duo at end, but Wisconsin needs to find a reliable option behind Benton on the inside. Paez, a fourth-year lineman, is likely next in line, but he could be pushed this fall by Barten and, if healthy, Curt Neal.

"He's a guy that's got great opportunity," Kolodziej said of Paez. "This is his spring and as we've talked, this is his window to take advantage of it and make his move. Like I said earlier, iron sharpens iron and these guys are all here to compete. He's dealing through a little stuff right now that's kind of limiting him, so he's got to continue to push, continue to grow.

"I appreciate the extra work he's come in and done. But ultimately, it's what you put on tape that's gonna earn you -- like I tell the guys, man, you're either earning your way in or earning your way out, and the tape speaks for itself. He's got just as much opportunity and right as anybody else to get snaps on Saturdays."

Battle to watch: Paez vs. Barten

Too early prediction: If Paez can step up and solidify a role in the two-deep, Wisconsin should have a nice rotation on the defensive line this fall, especially in the 2-4-5 look, which is played in the "60-65% range," according to Kolodziej.