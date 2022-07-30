Wisconsin's offense: Examining fall camp battles at every position

With fall camp set to kick off next Wednesday, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at offensive positional battles to watch next month before Wisconsin's opener against Illinois State.

Overview: In terms of a position battle, there's not a ton to watch at quarterback during camp, as fourth-year junior Graham Mertz returns as a three-year starter for Wisconsin. In 2021, Mertz threw 11 interceptions and just 10 touchdowns while completing 59.5 percent of his passes, numbers he is working to improve upon this fall.

"I've appreciated the way that Graham has approached this offseason, coming back in the winter and spring and summer," head coach Paul Chryst said on Wednesday. "Last year he was a leader in many ways. He's continued to do that. He's taking ownership of the things that he needs to do and does a great job of communicating, working with the rest of our players. It's about all of us, right?

"I think a good leader shows that you've got to lead by example but also how can you help others be the best they can be? He's trying to do that, and I've seen him do that. That, as a coach, you appreciate."

Behind Mertz, fifth-year senior Chase Wolf is the backup, but he could be pushed by Deacon Hill, who is set to take part in his second fall camp. Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe are both redshirt candidates.

'Deac,' nice arm talent," coordinator Bobby Engram said this spring. "Deac's' engaged in the meetings and grasping the offense, so as a young guy, we just want to keep bringing him along.

"So for Deacon, man, as a younger quarterback, coaching some of the intangibles and how do you play the position, but I like Deacon."

Battle to watch: Wolf vs. Hill

Too early prediction: Mertz starts Week 1 against Illinois State. It will likely be his job all year, barring injury. If would, however, be encouraging to see Hill move ahead of Wolf at some point in 2022.