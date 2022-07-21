Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Fall Position Preview: Outside Linebackers

MADISON – Falling short of championship expectations in 2021, the University of Wisconsin looks to return to the top of the Big Ten West Division. The Badgers will have some familiar faces on offense but will have some work to do to improve a unit that has averaged less than 26 points per game the last two seasons. Wisconsin’s defense was No.1 in the country last season in total yardage and against the run, but the Badgers must replace eight starters. UW also is dealing with changes to its special teams and has revamped its coaching staff. All of it breathes excitement (and some nervous energy) leading into the season opener against FCS opponent Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium (6 p.m./FS1). With Wisconsin beginning fall camp later this month, BadgerBlitz.com begins its position-by-position breakdown of the fall roster. We continue our analysis with the outside linebackers. Fall Previews: Quarterbacks | Running backs and fullbacks | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive line | Defensive Line |

Roster Overview

Wisconsin junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Injuries knocked out Wisconsin’s top outside linebacker (Nick Herbig) and one of its young reserves (Aaron Witt) during the spring, which in a strange way was good news for outside linebackers coach Bobby April. While the junior Herbig will be Wisconsin’s premier pass rusher this fall, the Badgers were able to give senior C.J. Goetz, sophomore Kaden Johnson, and redshirt freshmen T.J. Bollers and Darryl Peterson added work to build a tremendous amount of depth heading into this fall camp. “I think the talent there is getting as deep as we've ever had so guys are gonna be fighting to get reps," April said. "They're not gonna be as much as say, splitting reps with a starter, but you can say that they're gonna find more reps throughout the game.” Walk-ons Marty Strey and Ross Gengler round out the outside linebackers.

The Starting Lineup

Suffering key personnel losses at every starting defensive position, Wisconsin’s outside linebackers are fortunate to have Herbig in the lineup. Having started all 20 games since arriving on campus, Herbig shined in his first non-COVID season with 64 tackles and nine sacks last season. All his Pro Football Focus grades took sizable jumps from his true freshman to his sophomore season, including his tackling (86.1 from 33.7), pass rush (91.4 from 68.0), and rush defense (81.8 from 57.6). Gradually working his way back from an arm injury in the spring, Herbig’s pass-rush ability should make him one of the best in the conference. The extra attention that Herbig is sure to command should create opportunities on the other side of the formation, which puts extra focus on the production of Goetz and Peterson. Goetz has the most experience of the group (33 games, 1 start) and received his most extensive action last season with 180 snaps. He finished with 18 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks, all career highs, and worked with the starters throughout spring. '"He's probably our best run stopper," April said. "One of the stronger guys in the group. Athletically, he's got freak explosion, power cleans and vertical jumping. He just needs to put it all together with footwork, and understand when to release off blocks and that nature, and he's starting to get it. It's getting close, so I'm confident he'll get it by time we get out of camp." With Herbig out at the start of spring, Peterson received first-team reps and worked at both the field and boundary position. Peterson only played 35 snaps last season over two games, but one was in Wisconsin’s 20-14 win in the Las Vegas Bowl. He played 17 snaps, according to PFF, in a triple outside linebacker package the Badgers put in prior to the game. "Darryl is a violent player," April said. "He plays hard, he's heavy-handed, and we felt like giving him some opportunities there in the bowl game, would kind of spur him on as a player as well, but also gave him an opportunity to showcase some of his ability without it being a one week and you're ready to go. We gave him plenty of time to learn the plays that he would be involved in." He did not record any stats but was used to contain and pressure Sun Devils' mobile quarterback Jayden Daniels. Peterson – a former four-star prospect committed to the Badgers over Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, and others out of high school – registered 38.5 sacks his junior and senior season, and could use that bowl performance as a jumping-off point.

The Reserves

Another four-star prospect who committed to the Badgers over Alabama, Michigan, and Michigan State out of high school (not to mention Florida, Iowa, Notre Dame, Penn State, and dozens more), Bollers is coming off a redshirt season and is a talented, young pass rusher. Johnson appeared in the final six games last season and got some work with the first-team defense early in spring practices. April said to reporters during his availability that the former four-star prospect has his “best body” and "best pass rush" at that time. The wildcard of the group is Witt, who played five games during the COVID season but missed all last season and this past spring with a leg injury. Witt is a big body at 6-6 and plays physical, but what kind of condition will he be in after missing so much time? '"Aaron, he's a goon," April said. "He's long, he's physical. He's got that blue-collar mentality, and it's really all those guys in that room are fitting that check the box realm, but he definitely has all that and the length, right? He's the longest and tallest guy in the group."

The Position Will Be A Success If ...

Herbig is going to be a playmaker for the Badgers, but the level at which he can frustrate offenses will be determined by the success opposite him from the Goetz/Peterson/mystery starter. If that position doesn’t produce with any adequate regularity, offenses can throw double teams and chip blocks at Herbig or simply scheme away from him. If Goetz, Peterson, or somebody else emerges to be a constant threat, offenses won’t have that luxury. Herbig is a presence when he is on the field and, at this point, is the most established playmaker on UW’s defense. The Badgers need him to produce, and him doing so is reliant in part on others delivering their own pressures into the backfield.

Projected Depth Chart

Projected Defensive Line Depth Chart Position First team Second team OLB Nick Herbig Kaden Johnson OLB C.J. Goetz Darryl Peterson