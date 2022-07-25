Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Fall Position Preview: Specialists

MADISON – Falling short of championship expectations in 2021, the University of Wisconsin looks to return to the top of the Big Ten West Division. The Badgers will have some familiar faces on offense but will have some work to do to improve a unit that has averaged less than 26 points per game the last two seasons. Wisconsin’s defense was No.1 in the country last season in total yardage and against the run, but the Badgers must replace eight starters. UW also is dealing with changes to its special teams and has revamped its coaching staff. All of it breathes excitement (and some nervous energy) leading into the season opener against FCS opponent Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium (6 p.m./FS1). With Wisconsin beginning fall camp later this month, BadgerBlitz.com begins its position-by-position breakdown of the fall roster. We finish our analysis with the specialists. Fall Previews: Quarterbacks | Running backs and fullbacks | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive line | Defensive Line | Outside Linebackers | Inside Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties |

Wisconsin senior punter Andy Vujnovich. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Roster Overview

Wisconsin’s specialists enter fall camp with minimal worries and turnover. Fifth-year senior Andy Vujnovich returns and is slated to be the team’s starting punter for a third straight season. His battery mate – long snapper Peter Bowden – returns after winning the starting job last season. Third-year sophomore Gavin Meyers will backup Vujnovich, while redshirt sophomore Duncan McKinley and redshirt freshman Zach Zei backup Bowden. The kicking department brings the most intrigue. The Badgers landed former Arkansas kicker Vito Calvaruso from the transfer portal in late December, which may or may not have impacted Collin Larsh changing his mind and deciding not to return for a sixth season. Calvaruso, junior Jack Van Dyke (UW’s kickoff specialist last season), and redshirt freshman Nate Van Zelst will figure out who does what through camp.

The Starting Lineup

Larsh turned a corner last season. After going just 5-for-7 with no makes over 40 yards during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Larsh went 17-for-22 for the Badgers and a 75 percent success rate from over 40 (3-4). He announced he was going to return, only to change his mind in late February about what he stated was his choice. His departure will leave an interesting battle between Calvaruso, Van Dyke, and Van Zelst, with the former the likely frontrunner. Calvaruso registered 63 touchbacks in 74 attempts in 2021, good for an 85.1 percent touchback rate (Pro Football Focus graded Calvaruso No. 2 in its kickoff grades (93.4) for 2021). While Van Dyke has game experience, he doesn’t have field goal experience. It appears that Calvaruso’s main competition will be Van Zelst, who committed to UW over four scholarships and Power-Five interest. Kohl’s Kicking deemed him one of the best field goal kickers in the 2021 class. Although no game experience at field goal kicking, Calvaruso impressed during spring camp with multiple long field goals and reported he missed only two of his 15 attempts during the workouts. UW should feel confident in what they have in Vujnovich. After averaging sub-40 yards per punt at Division III Dubuque and 41.7 yards during 2020, Vujnovich averaged 46.4 yards on 49 punts last season. Ranking second in the Big Ten in punting average and 10th nationally in yards per punt, Vujnovich set the single-season record for punting average at UW, bettering Ken DeBauche's 2005 (44.8) mark by nearly two yards. He was good at both the booming kicks (had 15 punts of at least 50 yards with a long of 68) and the precise kicks (16 punts inside the 20 with only three touchbacks). In addition to kicker, UW will need to solidify its primary holder on field goals and extra points with the graduation of backup punter Conor Schlichting, who held that job for all 13 games last season. Wisconsin listed Vujnovich as the No. 2 holder on last year's depth chart.

The Reserves

Van Dyke performed 43 of the team's 70 kickoffs in 2021 -- Larsh performed the other 27 -- and within that set, only 19 went for touchbacks (42.2 percent). He averaged 59.5 yards per attempt and did not attempt a field goal last year after his only attempt in 2020 was blocked. Other than Vujnovich, the only punter on UW’s roster is Meyers, who has not recorded a punt in his two years in Madison. Behind Bowden at long snapper, McKinley returns from an ACL injury that kept him out of the 2021 season while Zei is coming off his redshirt season.

The Position Will Be A Success If ...

Special teams went through a big change in the offseason with Chris Haering being moved to tight end coach, leaving the Badgers without a true special teams coach for the first time under Paul Chryst. Special teams assistant Taylor Mehlhaff – a former UW kicker – will likely have a bigger role with the units, with its successes largely dependent on Calvaruso. Calvaruso has his sights set on handling both kickoffs and field goals, and he has a powerful leg for both jobs. UW lost its kickoff weapon last season after Zach Hintze graduated and it showed. With the Badgers’ defense going through a roster turnover, if Calvaruso can meet his career touchback percentage (96 of 122, or 78.7%), that can only help a defense in transition. The question will be field goals, something Calvaruso has never done in games and forced him to use a different swing of the leg compared to kickoffs. Larsh was serviceable last season, but the Badgers haven’t had a power kicker since Rafael Gaglianone graduated. Can Calvaruso turn himself into that player?

Projected Depth Chart

Projected Special Teams Depth Chart Position First team Second team K Vito Calvaruso Nate Van Zelst KO Vito Calvaruso Jack Van Dyke P Andy Vujnovich Gavin Meyers LS Peter Bowden Duncan McKinley