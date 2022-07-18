Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Fall Position Preview: Tight Ends

MADISON – Falling short of championship expectations in 2021, the University of Wisconsin looks to return to the top of the Big Ten West Division. The Badgers will have some familiar faces on offense but will have some work to do to improve a unit that has averaged less than 26 points per game the last two seasons. Wisconsin’s defense was No.1 in the country last season in total yardage and against the run, but the Badgers must replace eight starters. UW also is dealing with changes to its special teams and has revamped its coaching staff. All of it breathes excitement (and some nervous energy) leading into the season opener against FCS opponent Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium (6 p.m./FS1). With Wisconsin beginning fall camp later this month, BadgerBlitz.com begins its position-by-position breakdown of the fall roster. We continue our analysis with the tight ends. Fall Previews: Quarterbacks | Running backs and fullbacks | Wide Receivers |

Wisconsin senior tight end Jack Eschenbach (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Roster Overview

Wisconsin’s tight end group is short on meaningful catches, but the group doesn’t appear to be short on experience in the wake of Jake Ferguson’s graduation. Jack Eschenbach has the most game experience (19 games) and career catches of the group (five for 59) as he begins his senior year, while Hayden Rucci enters his fourth season with 12 games with the focus for him being UW’s run-blocking tight end. Switching from outside linebacker in 2020, Jaylan Franklin played 80 offensive snaps as the 2021 season pressed on, contributing mostly on run plays (66) and not being involved in the passing game. UW’s infirmary was packed with tight ends in the spring with Clay Cundiff, Cam Large, and Cole Dakovich after having missed either portions or the entire 2021 season. Jack Pugh enrolled early last January but did not play last year as a true freshman, while Class of 2022 signee J.T. Seagreaves joined the program this summer.

The Starting Lineup

The departure of Ferguson, who was drafted with the 129th pick of the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, is probably the biggest hurdle Wisconsin’s offense will have to overcome in the beginning. Ferguson was an impact receiver for UW quarterback Graham Mertz, able to line up at the line of scrimmage or split out to create different mismatches. It will be a major test for Chris Haering, who was moved off his role as special teams coordinator to tight end coach after head coach Paul Chryst transitioned tight end coach Mickey Turner – a former UW tight end – into the role of recruiting director. Last season, Eschenbach received the second-most snaps out of the position group according to Pro Football Focus (210), followed by Cundiff (105). Cundiff might have the highest ceiling for Wisconsin this fall in terms of growing into an impact pass catcher, but the junior’s status for the fall is currently unknown as he works back from a dislocated ankle, a broken fibula, and deltoid ligament reconstruction in his foot suffered Oct. 30. “I think he made a lot of progress last year, just watching his early film and up until the time he got injured," Haering said of Cundiff. "We're hoping that Clay first of all, gets a full summer of training. If he can do that, really feel good about him in the position. I think he can add a lot of value to the room being that he's going to be healthy.” Eschenbach pushed through a dislocated shoulder initially suffered during the loss to Michigan on Oct. 2. He underwent surgery, missed spring workouts, and is slated to be ready to go by fall camp. Rucci has the build of an every-down tight end at the college level, although the Badgers – because of the presence of Ferguson, Eschenbach, and Cundiff – have utilized him in the blocking scheme. Last season, Rucci’s 75.2 PFF run-blocking grade was third best among non-Wisconsin linemen. He missed half of last season recovering from a lisfranc injury and expanded his pass-catching throughout spring during 11-on-11 drills. ""I think we're coming back from injury's been pretty big for him this spring. I think he's gaining a lot of confidence," Haering said of Rucci. "It was a battle for him in the past. There was something always bothering him, injury-wise, and I think he's kind of gotten past that, and his approach has been tremendous this spring in terms of every day coming out and being available, and really working on the fundamentals. I think he can do both. I don't see him as just a blocker. I see him as an every down tight end as well." Leaning on those three players is a good start for Haering to build his group around, but their overall health status moving into the season is the biggest question.

The Reserves

Franklin came to Wisconsin with a similar label to Cade Yacamelli – a jack-of-all-trades athlete who could fit multiple positions. Unfortunately, that seems to have stunted Franklin’s growth and impact with the Badgers. It’s still had to deny that the 6-foot-4 Franklin has an athletic frame and a skillset that could/should be an asset in the passing game. Fortunately for him, he was healthy throughout spring and took advantage of injuries/recovery to others to receive a ton of practice repetitions. “He's an athletic young man,” Haering said of Franklin. “He's kind of bounced around in this program, positionally, so now he's settled in and he's really understanding and wants to know more details about the position, and he's becoming more physical. He's starting to trust himself in the blocking, and when he does that, I think he's got a chance to really help us.” Working mostly within the backfield, Large suffered what UW described as a right-leg injury during the road win at Purdue, his third game of the season. He is expected to be ready for fall camp. The same with Pugh, who missed the last two practices of spring with a right leg injury. UW announced last August that Dakovich was out for the 2021 season recovering from an ACL tear but started working in individual and team positions in the spring.

The Position Will Be A Success If ...

Not only did Ferguson finish his UW career with 145 receptions for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he also made himself into a reliable target with a catch in all 47 career games he played. His impact was a reason he was a consecutive first-team All-Big Ten pick. The Badgers would certainly love to have someone on the roster elevate themselves to that level, but the staff would likely be content for a player or two to be a consistent option for the UW quarterback. Like every position, health will be a factor. For the Las Vegas Bowl, Wisconsin had five tight ends listed as unavailable. The health of the group appears encouraging, but if Haering wants to find out if Cundiff, Rucci, or someone else can be an every-down tight end, he needs to have them be healthy long enough to string together solid practices. Ferguson's leadership and presence will be difficult to replace among the tight ends, even with four upperclassmen on the fall camp roster, but the Badgers have enough pieces to put together a group that can run, block, and catch to help the offense move the chains.

Projected Depth Chart

Projected Tight Ends Depth Chart Player Year Jack Eschenbach Fifth year Hayden Rucci Fourth year Clay Cundiff Fourth year Jaylan Franklin Fifth year