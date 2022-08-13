Wisconsin Fall Practice Report: Defense flying around during open session
MADISON, WIS. -- With the season opener just three weeks away, reporters got their second extended look at the team on Saturday.
INJURY REPORT
OUT for Fall Camp:
*WR Cam Fane (Broken finger on right hand)
*ILB Spencer Lytle (Still working his way back. UW official said they thought he'd be able to get some work in camp but it got to the point where he wouldn't be able to)
*TE Cam Large (Right leg)
*OL Travis Alvin (Head)
*OLB Aaron Witt (Leg)
*DL Mike Jarvis (left leg) was seen on crutches during practice
OUT for Aug. 13 practice:
*CB Alex Smith
*WR Stephan Bracey Jr.
*DL Isaac Townsend
*CB Max Lofy
*TE Jack Pugh
*OL Logan Brown limited to individual drills with what Bob Bostad called a stinger
*K Vito Calvaruso
Other Notes:
*Safety John Torchio still practicing in a yellow non-contact jersey.
*OLB Darryl Peterson left practice early and did not return after being poked in the eye.
*Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Jim Leonhard said they are not rushing him back and playing it safe to avoid him having a setback.
NOTE: For the players listed above, a UW official said they expect each athlete who was out for Saturday's session to be back at some point during camp.
FIRST UP
