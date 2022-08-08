Wisconsin Fall Camp Report: Position groups still being sorted out

MADISON, WIS. -- Reporters got their second look at Paul Chryst's squad Monday morning. With the team going through their sixth practice of fall camp, here's what BadgerBlitz.com took away from the session.

OUT for Fall Camp:

*WR Cam Fane (Broken finger on right hand)

*ILB Spencer Lytle (Still working his way back. UW official said they thought he'd be able to get some work in camp but it got to the point where he wouldn't be able to)

*TE Cam Large (Right leg)

*OL Travis Alvin (Head)

*OLB Aaron Witt (Leg)

OUT for August 8 practice:

*CB Alex Smith

*WR Stephan Bracey Jr.

*DL Isaac Townsend

*CB Max Lofy

*TE Jack Pugh

*Safety John Torchio took part in practice wearing a yellow non-contact jersey)

NOTE: For the players listed above, a UW official said they expect each athlete who was out for Monday's session to be back at some point during camp.