Quarterback Graham Mertz working on consistency heading into fall camp
MADISON - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz addressed local media on Tuesday at Camp Randall Stadium.
RELATED: Notes: Chryst ready for fall camp, sees competition throughout roster | Wisconsin student athletes taking calculated approach towards NIL | In photos: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Media Day | Wisconsin Fall Camp Report No. 1: Camp kicks off in Madison | Wisconsin cornerbacks embracing competition, comradery heading into camp |
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @pete_brey12
*Like us on Facebook