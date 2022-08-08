TE Cam Large, ILB Spencer Lytle not listed on updated fall roster

Cam Large and Spencer Lytle , two of the most heavily-recruited prospects Wisconsin signed during Paul Chryst 's time as head coach, were not listed on the updated 110-man fall roster distributed to reporters on Monday.

Lytle, 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, moved from outside to inside linebacker this spring. The redshirt junior, who has battled injuries during his time at Wisconsin, played in five games in 2020 and six last season.

"Honestly, he's been a pleasant surprise. I didn't know what to expect. I didn't really know what to expect from any of them, because like you said, there hadn't been that much game film," former inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan said this spring. "But in the practices you've had so far, Spencer's look like he's played inside 'backer all along. I think he'll do a good job and he's super functional and distinctive, athletic. Nothing like, 'Eh, he looks out of sorts.' Not at all. He's done a nice job, and I think he's gonna be a good player."

During his recruitment, Lytle narrowed his list of 40-plus offers to Wisconsin and Clemson.

A 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end, Large redshirted in 2020 and played in three games last season. He suffered a season-ending injury against Purdue in 2021 and missed all of spring camp. Large left practice early on Aug. 3 with a right leg injury, per a UW official, who also said there was no further update at that time.

"I'm not sure medically exactly what they're talking about with Cam, but I know just talking with him, that's his plan," position coach Chris Haering said of Large this spring. "That's his plan to be able to get to work and be ready for fall camp. But again, that's more a medical question.""I'm not sure medically exactly what they're talking about with Cam, but I know just talking with him, that's his plan. That's his plan to be able to get to work and be ready for fall camp. But again, that's more a medical question."

A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Large chose Wisconsin over a top four that also included Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama.

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt, who missed all of the 2021 season and spring camp due to injury, was also not listed on the updated roster.