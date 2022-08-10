What Dean Engram learned playing CB, and how he’ll use it at WR

But Engram, a converted cornerback, may be the shiftiest and most slippery with the ball in his hands. At practice on Monday, Engram ran a crisp slant route in red-zone work to easily score a touchdown. His twitch has been apparent ever since he started taking reps at receiver, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise based on his background.

That would be Stephan Bracey Jr ., according to Engram, who runs a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at 23 miles per hour.

Last season, Engram was the No.3 cornerback on the depth chart and played primarily in the slot as part of the Badgers’ frequently-used 2-4-5 nickel package. That position, says cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat, requires a certain amount of shiftiness.

“Who has the feet to be able to get in and out of breaks, because it’s a lot more change of direction, short area burst, those guys I tend to count on more (at that position),” Poteat said at local media day.

Watching Engram in practice, it’s evident those traits have carried over to his new position. Wisconsin has a seemingly deep wide receiver room that looks to have at least five players ready to contribute immediately.

“A lot of guys ready to go,” Engram said of the wide outs. “Detailed room, competitive room, ready to make plays when our number is called…Having a good mix of guys in the room is what’s gonna help us win big games.”

As wide receiver coach, Whitted constructs the pecking order, and he’s been experimenting with combinations of different players at different positions. Almost nothing is set in stone, except the extreme likelihood that junior Chimere Dike is atop the depth chart.

With such a crowded receiver room, a chance to contribute is all it takes. Engram isn’t thinking about where he might end up in the rotation or if he’s going to play the X, Z, or Y receiver.

“Just being ready to do anything and everything when my number is called,” Engram said about his mindset. “I don’t really have a specific focus in mind.”

Engram, who was recruited to Wisconsin as an athlete from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., is used to playing all over the field at different positions. He projects to be the primary punt returner for the Badgers this season, in addition to his role on offense. As someone who has seen the game from both sides of the ball, Engram’s football mind is well-rounded and diverse.

From the cornerback room to the wide receiver room, he takes “a lot of experience, on and off the field. Knowing how to study, knowing how a cornerback is going to cover going into a game.” It’s mental advantages like these that Engram hopes will give him an edge when he lines up against guys playing his former position.

Switching positions, however, hasn’t been automatic. Corners and receivers mirror each other all game, but there’s so many nuances of each position that only get stressed on one side of the ball.

“Little details like eyes to the tuck, and not just catching the ball and going to look at the defense,” Engram said. “It’s been a process. It’s not easy. I’ve got a lot of respect for a guy like Chim (Dike) because he owns the details. He knows what to do and how to do it…(The hardest part has been) getting in rhythm. On defense, it’s kinda see-ball, get-ball. On offense, it’s a different approach. You gotta read the defense, you can’t let them dictate your route.”

Much is still up for grabs for Wisconsin’s wide receivers. Dike looks like a No.1 receiver. Skyler Bell is turning heads at fall camp, and Markus Allen is a highly-touted recruit who has flashed potential. UCLA transfer Keontez Lewis is chomping at the bit as well. What will separate Engram in this tight race for playing time?

“Competitiveness” Engram said. “Being as competitive as possible but knowing you have to play in the scheme, in the system.”

“At the end of the day it comes down to getting the ball in one-on-one matchups.”