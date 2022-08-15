Wisconsin Fall Practice Report: Chunk plays on offense highlight practice

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin continued the grind of fall camp with practice Monday morning. The session was a mostly redzone work, skelly periods and some scrimmage action.

OUT for Fall Camp:

*WR Cam Fane (Broken finger on right hand)

*ILB Spencer Lytle (Still working his way back. UW official said they thought he'd be able to get some work in camp but it got to the point where he wouldn't be able to)

*TE Cam Large (Right leg)

*OL Travis Alvin (Head)

*OLB Aaron Witt (Leg)

*DL Mike Jarvis (left leg) was seen on crutches during practice

OUT for Aug. 15 practice:

*CB Alex Smith

*WR Stephan Bracey Jr.

*DL Isaac Townsend

*CB Max Lofy

*TE Jack Pugh

*K Vito Calvaruso

*RB Braelon Allen

*CB Justin Clark

Other Notes:

*Safety John Torchio still practicing in a yellow non-contact jersey.

*Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Jim Leonhard said they are not rushing him back and playing it safe to avoid him having a setback.

*OL Logan Brown and Tanor Bortolini left practice early with undisclosed injuries. Bortolini's injury did not look good. He needed help from a pair of trainers to walk off the field.

*UW official said Braelon Allen was nicked up and the coaches were being cautious with him. He could be seen being stretched out and talking to a trainer early in practice.

NOTE: For the players listed above, a UW official said they expect each athlete who was out for Saturday's session to be back at some point during camp.