True freshmen tracker: What we saw at Saturday's practice
Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class is now fully integrated with the team, and the players are starting to work their way into the rotations. Some of the Badgers’ true freshmen weren’t spotted on the field at practice at all, while others have quietly worked their way into quality reps in team sessions.
Here’s a look at what BadgerBlitz.com saw from the class of 2022 on Saturday.
Note: These observations are a very small sample size from one practice availability. These notes do not reflect all of fall camp, which has largely been closed to the media.
Quarterback Myles Burkett
Burkett has been the team’s fourth quarterback thus far, and barring injury, that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. It’s hard to truly evaluate Burkett because he wasn’t given any reps in 11-on-11’s or 6-on-6’s — Deacon Hill, the third stringer, is the last to receive reps during these periods.
Overall, Burkett looked solid. His arm strength doesn’t jump out at you like Hill’s does, and his passes don’t all look pretty the way Graham Mertz’s often do. Regardless, the raw traits that got him here have been on display, like his accurate arm and mobility. He might already be the most mobile quarterback Wisconsin has, but again, that’s tough to evaluate without seeing him in team drills. Burkett needs to work on his touch and being consistent with his accuracy, but that shouldn’t be a concern as he’s a long way from seeing the field for the Badgers.
Wide receivers Tommy McIntosh, Chris Brooks Jr. and Vinny Anthony
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news