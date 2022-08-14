True freshmen tracker: What we saw at Saturday's practice

Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class is now fully integrated with the team, and the players are starting to work their way into the rotations. Some of the Badgers’ true freshmen weren’t spotted on the field at practice at all, while others have quietly worked their way into quality reps in team sessions.

Here’s a look at what BadgerBlitz.com saw from the class of 2022 on Saturday.

Note: These observations are a very small sample size from one practice availability. These notes do not reflect all of fall camp, which has largely been closed to the media.