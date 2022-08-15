 BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-15 08:07:47 -0500') }} football Edit

BBTV: A look at the talent in Wisconsin's 2024 in-state class, Part 2

Matt Perkins and Clint Cosgrove
Rivals.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove.

Topics discussed include: A second look at the talent in Wisconsin's 2024 in-state class, a list that includes Tevyn Montgomery, Sam McGivern, Matthew Stenbroten, Jace Gilbert, Nathan Roy and Drew Wagner.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}