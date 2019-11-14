News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 08:00:00 -0600') }}

Four-star OL Rocco Spindler on Wisconsin visit: "It's something special"

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With commitments already in from JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin likely has room for at least one more projected offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class.

This weekend, the staff hosted one of their top remaining targets in Rocco Spindler, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound junior from Clarkston High School in Michigan.

Rocco Spindler
Rocco Spindler (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
