{{ timeAgo('2022-07-19 09:54:24 -0500') }} football

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 cornerbacks

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the last two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com brought you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We discussed the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we conclude with a look at the cornerbacks.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star cornerback Jamir Benjamin is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.
Three-star cornerback Jamir Benjamin is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cornerback was one of the deeper positions on the 2021 roster, and the group reloaded via the transfer portal this winter with commitments from Jay Shaw (UCLA), Cedrick Dort (Kentucky) and Justin Clark (Toledo). Those three, along with Alexander Smith and Ricardo Hallman, are expected to be near or at the top of the depth chart when camp opens in a few days. Semar Melvin, Amaun Williams, Max Lofy, Al Ashford and Avyonne Jones are all in the mix for reps behind the top tier.

In the 2023 class, position coach Hank Poteat helped land commitments from three-star prospects Jace Arnold and A.J. Tisdell. The Badgers are also waiting for a decision from four-star Braeden Marshall, who will announce on July 30. In the following cycle, Wisconsin has extended a handful of offers to prospects from across the country.

Wisconsin Cornerbacks on Projected Fall 2023 Roster
Player Eligibility  Stars

Semar Melvin

Fifth year

*Amaun Williams

Fourth year

Max Lofy

Fourth year

Ricardo Hallman

Third year

Al Ashford

Third year

Avyonne Jones

Second year

A'Khoury Lyde

Second year

*Lee Hutton

Second year

Jace Arnold

First year

A.J. Tisdell

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED TARGETS

{{ article.author_name }}