Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 cornerbacks
Over the last two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com brought you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We discussed the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we conclude with a look at the cornerbacks.
RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | EDGE | LB | SAFETY |
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Cornerback was one of the deeper positions on the 2021 roster, and the group reloaded via the transfer portal this winter with commitments from Jay Shaw (UCLA), Cedrick Dort (Kentucky) and Justin Clark (Toledo). Those three, along with Alexander Smith and Ricardo Hallman, are expected to be near or at the top of the depth chart when camp opens in a few days. Semar Melvin, Amaun Williams, Max Lofy, Al Ashford and Avyonne Jones are all in the mix for reps behind the top tier.
In the 2023 class, position coach Hank Poteat helped land commitments from three-star prospects Jace Arnold and A.J. Tisdell. The Badgers are also waiting for a decision from four-star Braeden Marshall, who will announce on July 30. In the following cycle, Wisconsin has extended a handful of offers to prospects from across the country.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Stars
|
Fifth year
|
Fourth year
|
Fourth year
|
Third year
|
Third year
|
Second year
|
Second year
|
Second year
|
First year
|
First year
OFFERED TARGETS
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news