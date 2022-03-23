Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Spring Position Preview: Safeties

BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue this week. We take a look into Wisconsin's safety room on Wednesday, where two starters leave, but contributors appear ready to set up.

UW will run spring ball between March 22 and April 22 this year, according to a recent social media post . This new iteration of Wisconsin football in 2022 will bring the annual additions and attritions the program works through, but the program also revealed several notable changes on the coaching staff.

Less than three months after Wisconsin pulled off a 20-13 win over Arizona State in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, the Badgers return to the field this week to kick up spring practices.

Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder both left their respective marks on a Wisconsin secondary that ranked in the top-five nationally in a variety of statistics. Nelson contributed 60 tackles, 3.5 for loss, along with one interception returned for a touchdown and six pass breakups in 2021. Wilder contributed three picks, 32 tackles for loss and a trio of pass breakups as well.

The two combined to play 61 total games, including 42 starts.

With the duo departing, three Badgers appear to be in place to step up. John Torchio tied with Wilder and cornerback Caesar Williams for the team lead in interceptions with three last season, and he contributed 35 tackles as well.

Travian Blaylock played in 10 contests in 2021 and finished with 10 tackles, and the Humble, Tex., native enters his fifth year in the program. And with that 5-foot-11, 205-pound frame, Blaylock possesses intriguing physical tools in the defensive backfield.

True freshman Hunter Wohler played in all 13 games last season primarily as a contributor on special teams, but the former four-star prospect also received some work in the defensive backfield. He ended his first-year with 17 tackles, three for loss, one sack and one pass breakup.

Safety Preston Zachman, who appeared to transition solidly during spring ball to safety from inside linebacker last April, did not play last season. Walk-on Owen Arnett did not play in 2021 as a true freshman.

Three-star signee Austin Brown will head to Madison starting this summer. Wisconsin also welcomes Middleton's Bryce Carey, who initially played quarterback at Northern Illinois to start his collegiate career.